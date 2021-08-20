Bragg renews calls for Future Fund to manage super

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg has launched a short paper to push for the sovereign wealth fund to manage all superannuation unless a worker opts out.

The 20-page widely spaced paper titled Competition for Workers' Superannuation characterises the current superannuation system as a "closed cartel" with high fees, low competition, and non-meritocratic fund flows.

As a solution, it proposes every standard default superannuation to be held by a single fund overseen by an independent board of trustees, with the capacity for Future Fund Management Agency to manage the assets and for worked to opt-out if they wish.

In other words, a model where all superannuation is managed by a government agency, employer defaults cease to exist, and all super funds only offer choice products.

"Under the proposed model, individuals will enter chosen superannuation funds by opting out of their SGA [Super Gaurantee Australia] membership," the paper says.

"The onus will therefore fall on super fund managers to improve returns and reduce costs in order to attract and retain members, for the first time."

The paper says implementing its proposed model will require only two main legislative changes: establishing a retail capability to the Future Fund (which Bragg says can be done by Future Fund acquiring the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation) and a new tax structure within Future Fund, which doesn't have to pay taxes.

The paper goes on to refer to Grattan Institute's Brendan Coates and Super Consumers Australia's Xavier O'Halloran as supportive of the idea of a default superannuation manager.

Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia labelled the idea "facile" and "illiberal".

"This illiberal idea is inconsistent with the recently announced House of Representatives inquiry into concentration and common ownership in the Australian share market and would exacerbate the very issues which are the apparent cause of concern for this Inquiry," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

"Moreover, the industry is still in the process of implementing the latest round of major reforms which were legislated only last month, so creating further confusion for Australians right now is perplexing, particularly given the strong performance of superannuation funds over the past year."