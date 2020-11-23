Boutique to use Equity Trustees

Spire Capital will use Equity Trustees as the responsible entity for its master fund, moving away from doing it internally following investor demand.

The change will come into effect on 18 February 2021.

"This change is proposed as a result of key investor feedback to ensure that investors in the Master Fund have the best possible corporate governance and business continuity protection," it said in a notice to investors.

"Whilst there have been no issues with Spire Capital's governance or performance of its role as trustee, certain key current and prospective investors in the Master Fund have expressed a strong desire for an independent trustee. Spire Capital has recognised that a specialist independent trustee is beneficial for investors."

EQT will be paid 0.04% of the Spire Master Funds NAV, paid monthly.

Spire Capital earlier this year marketed an Oaktree fund to Australian investors.