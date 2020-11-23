NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Boutique to use Equity Trustees
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:47PM

Spire Capital will use Equity Trustees as the responsible entity for its master fund, moving away from doing it internally following investor demand.

The change will come into effect on 18 February 2021.

"This change is proposed as a result of key investor feedback to ensure that investors in the Master Fund have the best possible corporate governance and business continuity protection," it said in a notice to investors.

"Whilst there have been no issues with Spire Capital's governance or performance of its role as trustee, certain key current and prospective investors in the Master Fund have expressed a strong desire for an independent trustee. Spire Capital has recognised that a specialist independent trustee is beneficial for investors."

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

EQT will be paid 0.04% of the Spire Master Funds NAV, paid monthly.

Spire Capital earlier this year marketed an Oaktree fund to Australian investors.

Read more: Spire CapitalEquity TrusteesOaktree
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
EQT names chair, compliance member
Loftus Peak lists active ETF
Equity Trustees rejigs two leadership roles
Super funds slapped over smoker premiums
HUB24 awards super trustee mandate
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
Equity Trustees nabs new director
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
Boutique to remediate clients
Newgate fund starts new life
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:08PM
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9HGpAHdd