SMSF

Bond scam defrauds SMSFs $2.8m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 NOV 2021   12:19PM

A fake bond scam run has allegedly defrauded self-managed super fund members of $2.8 million.

Richard Emil Ayoub, an American national, allegedly funnelled the money into Bitcoin between March and August 2021 after promoting it to investors as a fixed bond investment, according to New South Wales Police.

Many of the investors included retirees and operated SMSFs.

Detectives from Kings Cross Police Area Command established Strike Force Tallagandra in March to investigate reports of the alleged scam.

Police were told that the would-be investors were duped into investing in fake bonds by scammers posing as trusted financial institutions.

On November 12, Ayoub was arrested at his Woolloomooloo unit and charged with 13 counts of obtaining financial benefit by deception and 13 counts of reckless dealing with proceeds of crime.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found that Australians have lost over $70 million to investment scams in the first half of 2021.

This figure is expected to double by the end of the year with increased reports of cryptocurrency scams, imposter bond scams and Ponzi schemes.

The 4763 investment scams recorded have jumped 53.4% compared to the 3104 reported in the first half of 2020.

