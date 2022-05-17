Bolster your retention efforts: Robert Half

Newspaper icon
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAY 2022   12:44PM

With close to 90% of employers afraid they'll lose their best team members to new opportunities, 80% of them are planning to increase salaries by an average of 11.4% this year.

Latest insights from Robert Half looking at the financial services sector show 86% of employers are concerned about losing key staff this year. Of these, 80% are planning to increase salaries - some for all staff and some only for top performers. However, 14% said they are not planning to raise salaries at all.

The average pay rise is expected to come in at 11.4%; estimated annual wage growth is 2.3%.

About 75% of employers believe turnover will increase this year compared to pre-COVID, while 19% think it will remain the same and 5% believe it will decline.

Interestingly, when asked why they expect turnover to increase, only 18% cited inadequate salary and benefits as the main reason. Close to 30% said it was lack of flexibility and work-life balance, and 27% said limited opportunities for development.

That said, increasing salaries is still seen as the top way to retain staff, Robert Half said - but it's not the only way.

About 55% of employers are offering remote work arrangements and 48% are allowing employees to set their own hours.

"As companies fast track ambitious growth strategies, employee workloads are expanding so almost half (48%) of employers are mitigating the strain on their existing team by hiring contract professionals to alleviate workloads," Robert Half said.

"Employers are also focusing on career pathing through the acceleration of promotions and job title changes (45%) alongside professional development (39%)."

Employees are increasingly aware of their bargaining power too, Robert Half Asia Pacific senior managing director David Jones said.

"Employers looking to retain their top talent will be under pressure to financially incentivise loyalty or risk an exodus of tenured knowledge. Remuneration will be a key driver behind whether an employee chooses to remain with an employer - perhaps more so this year than pre-pandemic - because inflation is high, yet national wage growth is low, so employees who remain with a company without a pay increase are ultimately going backwards," he said.

"Businesses must navigate 2022 with a dynamic 'always on' approach to employee retention, working on the basis that their top performers are the most likely to be poached by competitors.

"Alongside salaries, businesses will also need to bolster retention efforts through clear career development pathways, offering competitive bonuses, and heeding demands for flexible working arrangements."

