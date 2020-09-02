BNY Mellon expands to Asia Pacific

A US$2 trillion fund manager is expanding to Taiwan and appointed a lead to drive its strategy in the Asia Pacific.

BNY Mellon Investment Management announced Rebecca Chu will spearhead the firm's growth as head of Taiwan, focusing on local clients with presence in the greater China region. Chu is based in Taipei.

Her promotion comes after serving as vice president of institutional distribution since 2016. Prior to that she was a fund manager with CTBC Investments for three years; an assistant manager in Cathay Life's foreign fixed income investment team; and spent over seven years with Nan Shan Life in different roles.

Jessie Chen, who was named a business development manager, will help Chu drive the investment manager's footprint. She is formerly an associate of BlackRock, working in intermediary sales for four years before moving to BNY Mellon.

Opening a new office was made possible by acquiring a Securities Investment Consulting Enterprise (SICE) business licence.

Head of Asia Pacific ex Japan Doni Shamsuddin commented the SICE approval is an important part of BNY's expansion plan in greater China.

"Our focus continues to be on growing our institutional business in Taiwan while working closely with our master agent Taiwan Cooperative SITE to deliver investment excellence and industry-leading client experience," he said.

In July 2019, BNY appointed Taiwan Cooperative SITE as its master agent in Taiwan, which helps represents foreign institutions offering and selling funds in Taiwan.