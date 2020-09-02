NEWS
Executive Appointments
BNY Mellon expands to Asia Pacific
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   11:21AM

A US$2 trillion fund manager is expanding to Taiwan and appointed a lead to drive its strategy in the Asia Pacific.

BNY Mellon Investment Management announced Rebecca Chu will spearhead the firm's growth as head of Taiwan, focusing on local clients with presence in the greater China region. Chu is based in Taipei.

Her promotion comes after serving as vice president of institutional distribution since 2016. Prior to that she was a fund manager with CTBC Investments for three years; an assistant manager in Cathay Life's foreign fixed income investment team; and spent over seven years with Nan Shan Life in different roles.

Jessie Chen, who was named a business development manager, will help Chu drive the investment manager's footprint. She is formerly an associate of BlackRock, working in intermediary sales for four years before moving to BNY Mellon.

Opening a new office was made possible by acquiring a Securities Investment Consulting Enterprise (SICE) business licence.

Head of Asia Pacific ex Japan Doni Shamsuddin commented the SICE approval is an important part of BNY's expansion plan in greater China.

"Our focus continues to be on growing our institutional business in Taiwan while working closely with our master agent Taiwan Cooperative SITE to deliver investment excellence and industry-leading client experience," he said.

In July 2019, BNY appointed Taiwan Cooperative SITE as its master agent in Taiwan, which helps represents foreign institutions offering and selling funds in Taiwan.

Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Latest News
