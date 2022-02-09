Blue Crane Capital launches fintech tool for SMSFs

Catering to Australia's self-managed super fund (SMSF) sector, property finance specialist Blue Crane Capital has launched a new fintech tool, SMSFr8.

The online SMSFr8 platform is free for users and provides a complete analysis and comparison of the SMSF lending market for both commercial and residential property, covering banks, nonbanks and private lenders.

The newly launched fintech aims to deliver SMSF borrowers the best interest rate available based on a sophisticated calculation.

The backend of the platform is supported by raw data from SMSFr8, powered by data collated from over five years of specialist experience arranging financing solutions for Blue Crane Capital's clients.

In addition, SMSFr8 considers the complexity of SMSF loans and increasing competition amongst lenders as non-banks enter or re-enter SMSF lending.

According to Blue Crane Capital, SMSFr8 was created in response to its observation that the SMSF sector could grow in response to changes to the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act (SIS Act) in July 2021. Under the changes, SMSFs can now have up to six trustees instead of the previous limit of four.

Blue Crane Capital managing director Chris Hall said that SMSFr8 was built to empower SMSF borrowers and "deliver enhanced transparency, particularly around more complex commercial lending."

"Now, borrowers can instantly assess their rate to ensure it's competitive," Hall said.