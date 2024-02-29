Bloom Impact, MSC pulled up for greenwashing

The now-defunct app-led climate impact fund is the latest entity to cop a fine for greenwashing from the regulator.

Melbourne Securities Corporation (MSC) has paid $13,320 to comply with an ASIC infringement notice relating to allegations of misleading statements regarding the Bloom Climate Impact Fund (Bloom Fund).

From March 2022 to June 2023, MSC, as trustee and responsible entity of the Bloom Fund, made statements in the fund's product disclosure statement (PDS) that said the fund would seek to avoid the investment of the fund's assets in a range of excluded activities, including in fossil fuels, ASIC outlined.

ASIC said the Bloom Fund used revenue thresholds which allowed it to invest in companies that derived up to 33% revenue from excluded activities, such as fossil fuels.

"ASIC contends these revenue thresholds were not disclosed to investors and were contrary to the statements in the PDS," the regulator said.

"ASIC believes that applying a negative screening process which allows a company to derive up to 33% of its revenue from an excluded activity is not seeking to avoid investments in those activities."

ASIC said the Bloom fund invested in General Electric from March 2022 to May 2023. During the 2022 financial year, General Electric derived 16% of its revenue from fossil fuels, ASIC said.

General Electric represented 0.96% of funds under management when acquired in March 2022. It was divested in May 2023.

ASIC confirmed to FS Sustainability that the matter was not self-reported and was identified as part of an investment manager greenwashing surveillance project.

Bloom announced it would close 8 June 2023 and had $1.7 million in funds under management at that time.

MSC said it, along with the fund investment manager Cache Investment Management, and sub-investment manager Bloom Impact Investment Services, "undertook a thorough due diligence process with respect to the fund's PDS, which included external legal advice, and has obtained external legal advice throughout the ASIC investigation. We confirm that MSC maintains there has been no contravention of the law."

"Despite this, MSC has paid the infringement notice in order to bring this matter to a conclusion. ASIC's inquiries and Investigation has taken over 15 months in total, and has taken up significant resources and costs," MSC said.

"The fund was a 'climate impact fund' - an innovative start-up fund with the objective to have a positive impact on climate change. It was designed for retail investors, in particular those of a younger age range, who are currently underserviced in relation to ESG investment and have limited opportunities to invest in ESG investments consistent with their personal goals and beliefs in relation to tackling climate change. MSC maintains that all investments by the fund were consistent with this objective and mandate."

According to its website, Bloom "eliminated" potential investments in fossil fuels, saying "our 'Climate Solutions' are selected after several layers of screening. It's an intense screening process-but it's worth it. It's much more than simply picking ethical ETFs. We eliminate the bad (bye dirty fossil fuels) and go the extra mile to find investments that are not only ethical but have a positive climate impact that we can measure."

According to the PDS issued by MSC, the fund applied a "quantitative materiality" threshold based on a company's revenue as part of the negative screening process under which "if more than 5% and less than 33% of the company's revenue was generated by an excluded activity, the Bloom Fund had to consider whether the company's engagement in the activity was material based on a qualitative assessment and there was discretion to still hold the asset; "If 33% or more of the company's revenue was generated by an excluded activity, that activity would be considered material and the asset could not be held."

MSC said General Electric was in the portfolio "as one of the world's leading wind turbine suppliers, and a key player in developing the necessary technologies to support the global transition to renewable energies (being clearly consistent with the climate-focussed objectives of the fund) and has an ambition to be a net-zero company by 2050 - offsetting all the emissions from the use of its products by its customers." It also passed an assessment against the fund's screening criteria that are listed in the PDS.

"At no time were investors misled about the fund's investment exposure. All investments of the fund were published on the fund's mobile application and website at all times to ensure that investors were fully aware of the entire portfolio," MSC said.

MSC attributed Bloom's decision to wind up the fund to the costs incurred in relation to the ASIC investigation.

"Unfortunately, due to the costs incurred in relation to the ASIC investigation, and the significant resources required to respond to the investigation which would otherwise have been focused on growing the fund and its investment, the fund became unviable, was withdrawn from the market and is in the process of being wound-up," MSC said.

For its part, Cache expressed disappointment.

"We are disappointed that a difference of opinion in relation to a very small position held by the fund has resulted in an extensive and onerous investigation, enforcement action and ultimately the closure of an attractive and innovative purpose-driven product," the investment manager said.

"The public policy objectives of this investigation remain unclear to us. Investors were made fully aware of each and every asset in the fund. All service providers acted in good faith throughout - and invested in robust legal and compliance processes.

"We would have welcomed the opportunity to work with ASIC to explore and address any issue or concern that they may have - and to use that engagement as an opportunity to strengthen or improve our policies or processes where appropriate. Unfortunately, we were not presented with that opportunity."

ASIC has issued 16 other infringement notices relating to greenwashing.

Most recently, in December, Morningstar paid $29,820 to comply with two infringement notices over allegations that its investor funds "were exposed to controversial weapons investments, despite Morningstar's Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Policy stating that such investments would be excluded."

The PDS for the Morningstar International Shares (Unhedged) Fund stated that it would exclude certain securities or sectors based on environmental, social or governance factors, as listed in the ESG Policy. The ESG Policy said the fund would not have exposure to investments in controversial weapons companies.

ASIC said the fund was directly exposed for short periods of time to securities in Honeywell International Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

ASIC has also levied fines against Future Super, Black Mountain Energy, Diversa Trustees Limited, Vanguard Investments Australia, Tlau Energy and Northern Trust Asset Management.

ASIC currently has three greenwashing-related civil penalty actions before the Federal Court - Vanguard Investments Australia and Active Super, while a tentative agreement has been reached with Mercer Super for civil penalty actions under which Mercer will pay $11.3 million in fines.