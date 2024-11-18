Blockchain platform MezFi launches

Newly launched blockchain platform MezFi is offering retail investors access to property investments designed for the wealthy via Digital Fund Tokens (DFTs).

The platform essentially houses MezFi Fund 1, an ASIC-registered managed investment fund that aims to achieve returns of 9% to 13% per annum, targeting retail investors in Australia and New Zealand.

Investors purchase DFTs at a minimum of $5000 in exchange for one unit in the MezFi Fund 1. The fund invests in mezzanine finance deals in the property sector. The units are digitised on the Ethereum blockchain.

After a four-month window, MezFi will then deploy capital raised from investors to a team of originators who will invest it in local Australian and international property developments.

"DFT holders may also have the option of transferring their investment prior to the end of the investment term, if MezFi is able to identify an alternative investor interested in purchasing additional units," MezFi founder and chief executive Jerome Dadon said.

"With transfers processed safely and securely, and reflected on the blockchain, MezFi will deliver flexibility and security to mezzanine finance investments."

MezFi charges investors an upfront establishment fee of 0.605% and on-going fee of 2.2% p.a. on funds under management.

Investing in the fund entitles access to digital art.

"Further separating MezFi from traditional investment funds, all DFT holders will become owners of a piece of digital art, immutably linked to their investment and recorded on the blockchain," Dadon said.

"Created by world-renowned Australian digital artist, Justin Maller, each piece of digital art will be a collectors' item in its own right, as well as providing access to bonus levels of return on investment based on a lottery system applied at the end of the sales window."

At the close of the fund once all redemptions have been made, DFTs can be used by investors as a normal non-fungible token (NFT).