Investment

BlackRock votes against CBA resolution

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 15 OCT 2021   12:28PM

Despite its vocal stance on sustainability and net zero ambition, BlackRock voted against a Commonwealth Bank shareholder resolution to stop the bank financing fossil fuels.

The largest asset manager in the world, with US$9.5 trillion in assets under manager, voted against a CBA shareholder resolution which asked the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects.

"BIS [BlackRock Investment Stewardship] voted AGAINST the resolution as it is overly prescriptive and risks unduly constraining management's ability to make business decisions," BlackRock said.

"Further, the company has demonstrated its commitment to integrating climate risks into its long-term strategy, including TCFD-aligned [task force on climate-related financial disclosures] reporting since 2018 and a stated goal of net zero emissions by 2050."

BlackRock has also made a commitment to transition to net zero by 2050.

Activist group Market Forces supported the shareholder resolution asking CBA to stop funding fossil fuel projects.

"Commonwealth Bank's updated climate policy, published in August 2021, was little more than greenwash and a recipe for climate catastrophe. Despite its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, the bank watered down an existing (albeit ineffective) barrier to funding expansionary fossil fuel projects and gave climate-wrecking companies at least another four years to continue with business as usual," Market Forces said.

"The bank also actively chose to align the pathways guiding its future fossil fuel exposure with a scenario consistent with net zero by 2070, and which allows for expansion of the fossil fuel industry."

According to Market Forces, approximately 15% of CBA shareholders indicated support for the proposal ahead of the annual general meeting.

However, BlackRock maintained: "In general, BIS does not support shareholder proposals that we believe to be overly prescriptive and as such, would risk unduly constraining management's ability to make business decisions, as is the case with this resolution."

"BIS also took into account the progress the company has already made in integrating climate and sustainability-related risks into its long-term value proposition and believes it sufficiently articulates a plan to align its business model with the global aspiration to reach a net zero economy by 2050."

