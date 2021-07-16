NEWS
Investment

BlackRock hits US$9.5tn milestone

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   12:30PM

BlackRock's assets under management reached a record US$9.5 trillion ($12.8tn), cementing it further as the world's largest fund manager.

The June quarterly update showed exchange-traded funds continue to be a driving force for the fund manager, which offers both passive and active strategies.

ETF assets grew 7.7% to hit US$3.03 trillion ($4.1tn) in three months. ETFs comprise 32% of total AUM and raked in US$1.5 billion ($2bn) in revenue.

Also a cornerstone of its business, indices contributed some US$3.1 trillion ($4.2tn) to AUM, while the active management strategies had US$1.62 trillion ($2.2tn) in assets.

BlackRock chief executive and chair Larry Fink said the wealth and ETF businesses are driving the democratisation of personalised portfolios at scale.

"And we are bringing together the breadth of our investment platform, portfolio construction expertise and Aladdin technology to serve clients' whole portfolios in a way that no other asset manager can," he said.

The group reported a 32% jump in revenue year-over-year, indicative of significant market gains, organic growth, higher performance fees and 14% growth in technology services revenue, Fink said.

Total revenue stood at US$4.8 billion ($6.5bn), while net income grew 14% year on year to US$1.4 billion ($1.9bn).

"Our longstanding approach to invest for the future positions our platform to better serve clients and generate more consistent organic growth," Fink said.

"In sustainability, we are investing in products, data and analytics and technology to help investors capture the opportunity and manage the risks presented by sustainable factors. This is resonating with our clients and we generated $35 billion of sustainable net inflows in the quarter."

Vanguard, the second-largest global fund manager, reported US$7.9 trillion ($10.6tn) of assets at the end of May.

