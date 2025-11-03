Newspaper icon
BlackRock confirms Bitcoin ETF launch

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 3 NOV 2025   12:38PM

BlackRock confirmed its intent to launch the iShares Bitcoin ETF (ASX: IBIT), providing Australian investors with easier access to cryptocurrency exposure in the local market.

Flagged by Financial Standard in October, BlackRock said the ETF is expected to be quoted on the ASX in mid-November 2025.

IBIT will charge a management fee of 0.39%, wrapping the US-listed iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) to offer a cost-effective, regulated channel for accessing Bitcoin without the technical and operational complexities of holding the asset directly, BlackRock said.

BlackRock Australasia director of institutional client business Tamara Stats said the new ETF responds to growing interest from institutional investors as a "potential diversifier".

At the same time, head of global product solutions Steve Ead said it will offer investors access to Bitcoin, drawing on BlackRock's global scale and infrastructure.

"By making IBIT available on the ASX, we're focused on broadening access and democratising investment opportunities for more Australians," Ead said.

It follows ASIC's updated guidance last week, which reclassified most digital assets as financial products, including stablecoins, wrapped tokens, tokenised securities, and digital asset wallets.

While Bitcoin itself does not constitute a financial product, services and products that include the cryptocurrency can become financial products under the updated guidance of Information Sheet 225.

ASIC is reminding entities and their advisers to rigorously assess whether their digital asset products fall within the definition of financial products, and, if so, to obtain an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) by the 30 June 2026 deadline.

