Better Advice Bill gets green light

The landmark Better Advice Bill, which introduces a new disciplinary body, passed the senate overnight.

Under the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response-Better Advice) Bill 2021 (Better Advice Bill), from 1 January 2022, the Financial Services and Credit Panel within ASIC will make the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority redundant.

The FSCP will become the single disciplinary body for the industry by taking on complaints about advisers and overseeing compliance with the financial services laws and Code of Ethics.

ASIC will chair the FSCP, which comprises professionals within the industry, who will conduct peer reviews to assess misconducts and sanctions. ASIC will also administer the financial adviser exam.

The legislation introduces new registration requirements for advisers and removes duplication for those advisers who provide tax (financial) advice by subjecting them to one disciplinary and registration system.

Further, the new legislation gives the federal government power to extend the cut-off date for existing financial advisers to pass the exam, such as the extension of the cut-off date to 30 September 2022 for advisers who have attempted the exam twice prior to 1 January 2022.

The minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume thanked the FASEA board and its staff for the work they have undertaken in setting professional standards for the financial advice industry and the important contribution towards improving the education, training and ethical standards in the sector.

"The Morrison Government is committed to continuing to improve the regulatory framework applying to the financial advice sector and ensuring that Australians can get access to affordable and high-quality advice," she said.

Labor MP Daniel Mulino ultimately supports the new legislation but said it should have passed sooner than three years after the Hayne Royal Commission.

Despite seeing Recommendation 2.10 through, there is still so much left undone, he told parliament.

"We still have inquiries coming in relation to commissions, life insurance and mortgage brokers, and there is so much uncertainty. I receive correspondence from advisers concerned about some of the existing mess in relation to FASEA but also in relation to the ongoing uncertainty," he said.

"It would have been better if advisers had been provided with an overarching framework. If that had been the building block that we used to build a better approach that would have been the launching pad for the profession to evolve to far a better position than we find them in today."

Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori said this bill is the last major recommendation from the Hayne Royal Commission related to the provision of financial advice.

"Whilst this legislation now provides a level of clarity as to who regulates financial planners, there are still outstanding issues that need to be addressed through regulations," he said.

"After eight years of constant regulatory change, financial planners now have the opportunity to focus on their clients and on the challenge of providing financial advice to more Australians without the distraction of constant regulatory change."