Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Betashares leads Australian ETF net flows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 25 JAN 2024   12:48PM

Betashares claimed top spot in net flows among Australian ETF issuers in 2023, amassing net inflows of $5.6 billion, outstripping industry giants iShares and Vanguard.

Separately, Betashares announced that two of its flagship equity funds, the Betashares Australia 200 ETF (ASX: A200) and the Betashares NASDAQ 100 ETF (ASX: NDQ), have each exceeded $4 billion in funds under management (FUM).

In 2023, these funds collectively attracted $1.4 billion in net flows, positioning both A200 and NDQ among the top 10 largest ETFs in Australia.

Last year, Australian and international equities ETFs saw combined net flows of $8.2 billion, contributing to the Australian ETF industry's record high of $177.5 billion in FUM by year's end.

In parallel, Betashares and Investment Trends research indicates a surge in investor interest in equities ETFs, with 53% planning to invest in international equities and 48% in Australian equities over the next 12 months, indicative of a significant increase from 2023's investment intentions.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said investors are utilising A200 and NDQ as significant, core allocations in their portfolios.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"Australian investors and their financial advisers are increasingly turning to Betashares to help construct diversified and robust portfolios that are well positioned for long-term wealth creation. Over time we have seen meaningful use of a number of our ETFs as long-term core holdings," Vynokur said.

"With market sentiment becoming more receptive to growth assets, we're already starting to see more investors and their financial advisers add to their equities allocations via ETFs, after showing a clear preference for cash and fixed income ETFs during 2023."

Read more: BetasharesiSharesVanguardAlex VynokurNASDAQInvestment Trends
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VanEck to unveil private credit ETF
Ethical ETF assets surge in 2023: Analysis
Aussie ETF industry hits $177.5bn
Bitcoin ETFs given green light by US regulator
Aware Super appoints head of public market equities
Bond ETFs poised for growth in 2024: Vanguard
Mild recession in 2024, higher interest rates: Vanguard
Impact of debt on retiree confidence a mixed bag
Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds
Global X accelerates push to leapfrog local rivals

Editor's Choice

Aware Super appoints head of public market equities

ANDREW MCKEAN
Aware Super has appointed former Vanguard and BlackRock portfolio manager Agnes Hong as its new head of public market equities.

Insignia Financial touts strong start to FY24, simplification

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has reported more than $300 billion in funds and named a chief client officer to run the newly created client wellbeing arm as it progresses its simplification strategy.

UBS welcomes head of wholesale

CHLOE WALKER
Thira Ngoeun has been appointed as UBS Asset Management's head of wholesale client coverage, Australia.

500 jobs to be axed at abrdn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The manager will cut 10% of its workforce as part of a cost cutting exercise following significant outflows in the second half of 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach