Betashares leads Australian ETF net flows

Betashares claimed top spot in net flows among Australian ETF issuers in 2023, amassing net inflows of $5.6 billion, outstripping industry giants iShares and Vanguard.

Separately, Betashares announced that two of its flagship equity funds, the Betashares Australia 200 ETF (ASX: A200) and the Betashares NASDAQ 100 ETF (ASX: NDQ), have each exceeded $4 billion in funds under management (FUM).

In 2023, these funds collectively attracted $1.4 billion in net flows, positioning both A200 and NDQ among the top 10 largest ETFs in Australia.

Last year, Australian and international equities ETFs saw combined net flows of $8.2 billion, contributing to the Australian ETF industry's record high of $177.5 billion in FUM by year's end.

In parallel, Betashares and Investment Trends research indicates a surge in investor interest in equities ETFs, with 53% planning to invest in international equities and 48% in Australian equities over the next 12 months, indicative of a significant increase from 2023's investment intentions.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said investors are utilising A200 and NDQ as significant, core allocations in their portfolios.

"Australian investors and their financial advisers are increasingly turning to Betashares to help construct diversified and robust portfolios that are well positioned for long-term wealth creation. Over time we have seen meaningful use of a number of our ETFs as long-term core holdings," Vynokur said.

"With market sentiment becoming more receptive to growth assets, we're already starting to see more investors and their financial advisers add to their equities allocations via ETFs, after showing a clear preference for cash and fixed income ETFs during 2023."