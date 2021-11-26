NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BetaShares changes custodian for hedge funds

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 26 NOV 2021   12:15PM

The custodian of BetaShares' listed hedge funds has changed.

The ETF manager announced to the ASX that from November 26 Deutsche Bank AG will no longer serve as the custodian and prime broker for the three funds.

Instead, BNP Paribas has been appointed.

The funds in question are the BetaShares Geared Australian Equity Hedge Fund (ASX: GEAR), the BetaShares Geared US Equity Fund - Currency Hedged (ASX: GGUS) and the BetaShares US Equities Strong Bear Hedge Fund - Currency Hedged (ASX: BBUS).

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

GEAR is internally geared, with all gearing obligations are met by the fund. The fund combines funds received from investors with borrowed funds and invests the proceeds in the ASX 200.

The fund's gearing ratio (amount borrowed expressed as a percentage of the total assets of the fund) is managed to be between 50-65%.

GGUS is also internally geared, investing in the S&P 500 with a gearing ratio of 50-65%.

BBUS is another geared fund but designed to deliver returns when the US market falls. A 1% fall in the market could generally be expected to deliver a 2% to 2.75% increase in the value of the fund.

Earlier this month, the $21 billion ETF manager awarded a custody mandate to CitiGroup, switching from RBC Investor and Treasury Services which exited operations in Australia.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 2.30pm. An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the hedge funds at ETFs. Financial Standard apologises for any confusion caused.

Read more: BetaShares Geared Australian Equity Hedge Fund ASXBetaShares Geared US Equity FundBNP ParibasCiti AustraliaDeutsche Bank AGS&P
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citi Australia wins custody mandate
Citi scores custody mandate
BNP Paribas scores new FX mandate
Scariest themes for investors revealed
Challenger adds market-linked annuity
Bank rebound buoys Aussie equities funds
Citi names head of research
Citi appoints head of global asset managers
NZ Super bolsters leadership
Citi bolsters equities team

Editor's Choice

Pinnacle seeds Canadian boutique

KARREN VERGARA
In another first for Pinnacle Investment Management this week, the firm has set up a North American-based affiliate in a small-cap equities fund manager.

Rest hires from MLC Asset Management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $65 billion industry superannuation fund has welcomed a head of investment product and communications who has previously held roles with MLC Asset Management and BlackRock.

Citi Australia wins custody mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mirae Asset Global Investments has appointed Citi Australia as its provider of custody and fund administration services for its Australian funds management business.

Retirement Income Covenant hits parliament

KARREN VERGARA
The Retirement Income Covenant's introduction to parliament yesterday has been welcomed by major industry bodies.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.