BetaShares changes custodian for hedge funds

The custodian of BetaShares' listed hedge funds has changed.

The ETF manager announced to the ASX that from November 26 Deutsche Bank AG will no longer serve as the custodian and prime broker for the three funds.

Instead, BNP Paribas has been appointed.

The funds in question are the BetaShares Geared Australian Equity Hedge Fund (ASX: GEAR), the BetaShares Geared US Equity Fund - Currency Hedged (ASX: GGUS) and the BetaShares US Equities Strong Bear Hedge Fund - Currency Hedged (ASX: BBUS).

GEAR is internally geared, with all gearing obligations are met by the fund. The fund combines funds received from investors with borrowed funds and invests the proceeds in the ASX 200.

The fund's gearing ratio (amount borrowed expressed as a percentage of the total assets of the fund) is managed to be between 50-65%.

GGUS is also internally geared, investing in the S&P 500 with a gearing ratio of 50-65%.

BBUS is another geared fund but designed to deliver returns when the US market falls. A 1% fall in the market could generally be expected to deliver a 2% to 2.75% increase in the value of the fund.

Earlier this month, the $21 billion ETF manager awarded a custody mandate to CitiGroup, switching from RBC Investor and Treasury Services which exited operations in Australia.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 2.30pm. An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the hedge funds at ETFs. Financial Standard apologises for any confusion caused.