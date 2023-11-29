Newspaper icon
BBY manager charged with aiding and abetting

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 NOV 2023   12:35PM

ASIC charged another former employee of BBY with aiding and abetting the dishonest conduct of the stockbroking firm.

ASIC alleges that Yat Nam (April) Yuen, who worked in roles such as manager of strategy, facilitated the transfer of large sums of client money that was meant to be held on trust.

Yuen instructed St George Bank on 13 June 2014 to transfer $6.8 million of client funds out of BBY's futures client segregated account, a client money account, and then to other accounts.

ASIC believes that such instructions intended to fund a margin payment to ASX Clear thus breached BBY's obligation to hold the money on trust.

ASIC further alleged that in March 2015, Yuen authorised similar transfers that should not have taken place.

Yuen instructed St George Bank to transfer $350,000 out of BBY's futures client segregated account and $1.6 million out of BBY's Saxo Buffer account to the operating account held with NAB.

ASIC alleged that all the transaction instructions had the intention of funding a corporate payment.

Sydney-based Yuen appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court on November 28. The matter was adjourned for further mention on 6 February 2024.

As this matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, it is also overseeing the charges laid on Arunesh Narain Maharaj, the former chief executive of BBY.

Maharaj allegedly aided, abetted, counselled, or procured offences by another former BBY employee, who dishonestly obtained a financial advantage for BBY from St George Bank.

In June, former head of operations Fiona Mae Bilton was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years on the first charge. She was also ordered to serve a three-and-a-half-year community correction order, including 380 hours of community service.

In November 2017, ASIC banned former BBY financial adviser Sergio Nicolo Belardo from providing financial services for 10 years for trading in clients' accounts without authorisation.

Read more: BBYASICSt George BankYat Nam YuenArunesh Narain MaharajCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsDowning Centre Local CourtFiona Mae BiltonSaxoSergio Nicolo Belardo
