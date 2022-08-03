Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Barrenjoey joins forces with Kiwi broker

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 AUG 2022   12:22PM

Barrenjoey Capital Partners has formed a strategic alliance with New Zealand based investment bank Forsyth Barr for reciprocal access to research, advisory and capital markets services.

The pair, who recently worked together as joint lead managers on the IPO of infrastructure maintenance provider Ventia Services, decided to make things official with the strategic alliance, offering combined capabilities to corporate and institutional clients on both sides of the Tasman.

In full, the firms will share institutional equities research coverage from market research teams, a cross-border execution of equities trading and corporate advisory services covering the full range of equity and debt capital markets transactions, merger and acquisition transactions and investment solutions.

The tie up does not involve any change in shareholdings, structure, or management in either firm.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"We are excited about forming a strategic alliance that is building on long-held relationships that provide a foundation of trust between our firms," Barrenjoey founding partner and chief executive Brian Benari said.

"Forsyth Barr operates a successful and well-established institutional equities and corporate advisory business with very strong connections in New Zealand markets. Their complementary values and staff ownership strongly aligns with our own."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith said: "Our senior teams have built strong working relationships, and we're excited to be formalising these relationships through this alliance."

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Barrenjoey and their team, who have established a market-leading institutional equities and corporate advisory business in Australia.

"Alongside aligning on execution and corporate advisory activities, clients of both firms will benefit from each other's equity research product."

Read more: Forsyth BarrBarrenjoey Capital PartnersBrian BenariNeil Paviour-Smith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Barclays increases stake in Barrenjoey
Magellan offloads GYG stake
O'Dwyer joins Barrenjoey
Barrenjoey hires from Ord Minnett
Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
Challenger shareholders revolt against remuneration
Magellan, Barclays back new firm
Goldman Sachs creates new super, pensions role
Profit downgrade hurts Challenger
Challenger bolsters exec lineup

Editor's Choice

Optimum Pensions, Generation Life launch lifetime annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
Optimum Pensions and Generation Life partnered to launch an investment-linked lifetime annuity.

RBA lifts cash rate to 1.85%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has chosen to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85%, consequently, this is now a fourth consecutive monthly rate rise.

Growthpoint takes on Fortius Funds Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Growthpoint Properties Australia has acquired 100% of the family-owned private real estate funds management business.

Mercer wins sovereign wealth fund mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Mercer is the recipient of a sovereign wealth fund's first implemented consulting mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.