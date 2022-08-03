Barrenjoey joins forces with Kiwi broker

Barrenjoey Capital Partners has formed a strategic alliance with New Zealand based investment bank Forsyth Barr for reciprocal access to research, advisory and capital markets services.

The pair, who recently worked together as joint lead managers on the IPO of infrastructure maintenance provider Ventia Services, decided to make things official with the strategic alliance, offering combined capabilities to corporate and institutional clients on both sides of the Tasman.

In full, the firms will share institutional equities research coverage from market research teams, a cross-border execution of equities trading and corporate advisory services covering the full range of equity and debt capital markets transactions, merger and acquisition transactions and investment solutions.

The tie up does not involve any change in shareholdings, structure, or management in either firm.

"We are excited about forming a strategic alliance that is building on long-held relationships that provide a foundation of trust between our firms," Barrenjoey founding partner and chief executive Brian Benari said.

"Forsyth Barr operates a successful and well-established institutional equities and corporate advisory business with very strong connections in New Zealand markets. Their complementary values and staff ownership strongly aligns with our own."

Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith said: "Our senior teams have built strong working relationships, and we're excited to be formalising these relationships through this alliance."

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Barrenjoey and their team, who have established a market-leading institutional equities and corporate advisory business in Australia.

"Alongside aligning on execution and corporate advisory activities, clients of both firms will benefit from each other's equity research product."