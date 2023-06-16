Banned adviser told to stay put

Having already permanently banned former Shaw and Partners senior adviser Kristofer Ridgway, ASIC has now made sure he cannot leave or attempt to leave Australia.

Interim travel restraint orders were made on June 11 following the regulator's application. The orders, made on an ex parte basis without Ridgway's presence, require him to deliver his passport to the Brisbane Registry of the Federal Court.

An ASIC investigation found the former adviser put millions of dollars of client money into unauthorised investments.

Specifically, between 2015 and 2021, Ridgway recommended clients invest in a range of international unlisted shares sourced by McFaddens Securities, a Sydney-based firm with connections to the UK. The shares included pre-IPO companies like Steppes Alternative Asset Management, Trinus Impact Capital, and ASAF Critical Metals and its local, now defunct subsidiary Aus Streaming.

During this time, Ridgway caused some unlisted shares to be traded between his clients at significantly different prices. He then used the price margin for his own purposes, including paying off personal debts.

ASIC said Ridgway also disguised that a related party was the true owner and seller of the shares he had arranged for his clients to buy and made false statements in writing to clients encouraging them to buy.

Further, he didn't disclose to Shaw and Partners the significant commissions he was paid by McFaddens for the sale of the unlisted securities and accepted some commissions that constituted conflicted remuneration.

Finally, ASIC said he made false statements to the regulator during its investigation.

It's alleged his conduct impacted about 40 clients and involved around $3.5 million being placed in the products, which were not approved by Shaw and Partners.

In April, a teary-eyed Ridgway confessed his crimes to journalist Adele Ferguson on national television.

He is now required to remain in Australia while the regulator continues to investigate his conduct.

Prior to Shaw and Partners, Ridgway spent close to 12 years as a senior client adviser at Bell Potter Securities.