Banks throw more businesses a lifeline

Australia's banks will extend the six-month deferral of loans to 30,000 more businesses, in a bid to assist commercial landlords struggling to do the right thing by their tenants during the crisis.

The Australian Banking Association's (ABA) small business relief package now extends to 98% of businesses with loans from an Aussie bank, with the loan threshold for those who qualify now lifting from $3 million to $10 million.

The support package will apply to an additional $100 billion in business loans. This new measure, combined with those announced in recent weeks, will mean up to $250 billion in loans can now be deferred for six months, with extra cash available to 425,000 businesses.

During this period of uncertainty, banks have agreed to not enforce business loans for non-financial breaches of loan contracts.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said the changes will help larger small businesses come out the other side of the pandemic.

"As this crisis has deepened and more businesses are affected we are building on the small business relief package to ensure more businesses are given a lifeline to help them survive through the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

"The type of businesses this applies to includes commercial landlords of properties such as local shopping centres, pubs, clubs and restaurants, who must agree not to terminate leases or evict current tenants for rent arrears due to COVID19 in order to access support."

The changes will help protect small businesses from being evicted if they are struggling to pay rent, she said.

"[The relief package] covers approximately 90% of commercial property owners who have loans with an Australian bank," Bligh said.

"Where landlords within this threshold do the right thing by their tenants, banks will do the right thing by them."

This will help keep money in the pockets of small businesses throughout the crisis, Bligh said.

Businesses with loans of more than $10 million may also be eligible for relief, the ABA said, but this will be considered on a "case by case basis".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.