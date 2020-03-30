NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
Banks throw more businesses a lifeline
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   11:33AM

Australia's banks will extend the six-month deferral of loans to 30,000 more businesses, in a bid to assist commercial landlords struggling to do the right thing by their tenants during the crisis.

The Australian Banking Association's (ABA) small business relief package now extends to 98% of businesses with loans from an Aussie bank, with the loan threshold for those who qualify now lifting from $3 million to $10 million.

The support package will apply to an additional $100 billion in business loans. This new measure, combined with those announced in recent weeks, will mean up to $250 billion in loans can now be deferred for six months, with extra cash available to 425,000 businesses.

During this period of uncertainty, banks have agreed to not enforce business loans for non-financial breaches of loan contracts.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said the changes will help larger small businesses come out the other side of the pandemic.

"As this crisis has deepened and more businesses are affected we are building on the small business relief package to ensure more businesses are given a lifeline to help them survive through the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

"The type of businesses this applies to includes commercial landlords of properties such as local shopping centres, pubs, clubs and restaurants, who must agree not to terminate leases or evict current tenants for rent arrears due to COVID19 in order to access support."

The changes will help protect small businesses from being evicted if they are struggling to pay rent, she said.

"[The relief package] covers approximately 90% of commercial property owners who have loans with an Australian bank," Bligh said.

"Where landlords within this threshold do the right thing by their tenants, banks will do the right thing by them."

This will help keep money in the pockets of small businesses throughout the crisis, Bligh said.

Businesses with loans of more than $10 million may also be eligible for relief, the ABA said, but this will be considered on a "case by case basis".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ABAcoronavirusAnna BlighAustralian Banking AssociationCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
No time to look back
Insurers halt some virus cover
Banks defer small business loan repayments
JP Morgan commits $86m to COVID-19 crisis
ScoMo launches $17b stimulus package
Super funds called out over liquidity
Hamish Douglass remains confident amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus is an investment opportunity: Fidelity
TAL hits back at rumour mill
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tcJTb2ix