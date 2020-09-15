NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Banks lose US$635 billion
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 15 SEP 2020   12:04PM

Global banks have cumulatively lost around US$635.33 billion in market capitilisation between December 2019 and August 2020, according to research from Buy Shares.

The data indicated that 14 of the world's largest major global banks have suffered huge market losses as a result of the COVID-19 economic shutdowns.

The research said the US's Wells Fargo was the biggest loser, suffering a -56.24% change in market capitilisation, followed by Spain's Banco Santander at -46.16%.

The data showed that J.P.Morgan still held a solid market capitalisation of $437.2 billion in December 2019 and $305.44 billion as of August 2020.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Other notable banks to take a percentage hit were the Bank of China (-23.68%), BNP Paribas (-26.2%) and MUFG (-23%).

Buy Shares said banks went into the pandemic stronger and it might take time before they return to normal profitability.

"The pandemic led to a slump in various sectors of the economy and it was evident under the stock markets. The crisis generated massive instability and high volatility in global capital markets," it said.

"The financial sector was among the most impacted leading to the drop in market capitalisation."

Many Chinese institutions made the list including, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (-27.65), China Construction Bank (-18.95) and the Agricultural Bank of China (-23.31%).

Japanese banks also made a heavy presence with the Japan Post Bank (-19.18%), Mizuho Financial Group (-11.33%) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (-20.59%).

Together, the total losses amount to US$635.33 billion in market capitilisation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Commercial Bank of ChinaAgricultural Bank of ChinaBanco SantanderBNP ParibasChina Construction BankJapan Post BankMizuho Financial GroupSumitomo Mitsui Financial GroupWells Fargo
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Northern Trust races up custody league tables
State Street nabs BNP executives
New sales lead at ethical manager
First State Super, CEFC back new bond
BNP Paribas adds to custody team
Banks brace for major loan losses
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
S&P kicks companies off ESG index
ESG investing to remain strong through pandemic
US fund manager expands into Australia
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
SEP
15
WOB Realising your board potential (2 part webinar) 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ad3UQdWn