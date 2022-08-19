Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aware Super overhauls fee structure

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 19 AUG 2022   12:23PM

Aware Super is removing trustee charges and management fees from its products, which will simplify the structure for more than 1.1 million members.

The changes will reduce fixed fees for nearly 98% of its membership who are in pension mode, transitioning to retirement or in the accumulation phase.

Aware Super said members will save an average of $348 a year on fees, resulting from an overall reduction of 0.12 % per year for the diversified investment options, and a reduction of 0.03% per year for the single asset class investment options.

These fee changes will come into effect on September 30, a welcome relief for members as the cost of living increases, the fund said.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said these savings were just some of the benefits that the fund's size and scale could provide to members.

"Two years on from the mergers of First State Super, VicSuper and WA Super, Aware Super members are already seeing first-hand some of the benefits that come from the scale of the fund," she said.

"As we grow, we use our scale to drive down costs for members, maintain a record of strong, long-term returns, and expand the range of products, guidance, advice and education services available to members."

Stewart added the super giant now has more than $150 billion of retirement savings entrusted to it.

"With this comes a huge responsibility, not only to ensure we deliver strong long-term returns, but to continue to identify ways we can pass on savings to deliver members the best possible retirement outcome - including through regular and ongoing reviews of fees," she said.

Members exclusively invested in cash, and a small number of TTR members predominantly invested in single asset class investment options, may see a minor increase of up to 0.03 % per year, or an average of $55 per year, the fund added.

