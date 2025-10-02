Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aware Super launches digital advice tool for retirees

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   12:33PM

Aware Super has launched a new digital advice solution to help members with retirement planning.

The tool, named Retirement Manager, was designed in conjunction with Bravura Solutions.

Aware Super said members can use the tool to determine how much money they will have to spend in retirement and how long it is expected to last.

The super fund said it can also help retirees set up an income stream, choose an investment option and model different income and spending scenarios. Users will be given an "income confidence score" to see how their plan measures up to their goals.

The tool can also estimate Age Pension eligibility, include a spouse's financial details and model how decisions such as taking an overseas holiday or helping out children with a home deposit will impact retirement plans.

Additionally, members will be able to book an advice appointment at no extra cost from within the tool and discuss their options with an Aware Super retirement specialist.

Retirement Manager is currently in pilot with a small group of members and is expected to open to all eligible members aged 60+ later this year.

Aware Super group executive member growth Steve Travis said Retirement Manager was an industry first in retirement planning and digital advice.

"Retirement Manager takes the stress out of retirement planning, giving members the power and the flexibility to create a personalised plan that can be easily adjusted as their needs and circumstances change," Travis said.

"With many people heading into retirement without any plan at all, Retirement Manager dramatically lowers the degree of difficulty involved in getting started and, importantly, is integrated with human help for that additional level of personalised support."

Aware Super said the decision to launch the new tool comes after the rollout of My Retirement Planner which it said has been used by more than 130,000 members in the accumulation phase to model their retirement goals and devise an appropriate savings plan.

"These digital advice solutions reinforce Aware Super's position as an industry leader in innovation and the use of technology to enhance member experience and retirement outcomes through scalable solutions," Travis said.

Read more: Aware SuperBravura SolutionsSteve Travis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super launches new features for advisers
Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform
Feature: Digital advice | Sleeping giant
CareSuper hires chief member officer
FEATURE: Problem detected
Aware Super makes fee changes
Super funds break records, inactive accounts balloon
World's pension market hits $36.9tn
Equip Super rejigs insurance fees, policy terms
Three retirement products achieve double-digit returns

Editor's Choice

Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Not done with pulling Clime Investment Management out of the red, managing director Michael Baragwanath's bold plans to turn the ship around entail a product and culture overhaul, and even giving away his short-term incentives (STI) to staff.

Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Platinum Capital (PMC) shareholders have rejected Wilson Asset Management's (WAM) bid to be the investment manager of the listed investment company (LIC) in the hope of replacing Platinum Asset Management.

Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:43AM
The RBA's Financial Stability Review also found super funds' large market presence needs to be managed.

Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:46AM
Alphinity Investment Management launches Alphinity Global Equity Fund to UK and European investors.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media