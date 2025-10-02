Aware Super launches digital advice tool for retirees

Aware Super has launched a new digital advice solution to help members with retirement planning.

The tool, named Retirement Manager, was designed in conjunction with Bravura Solutions.

Aware Super said members can use the tool to determine how much money they will have to spend in retirement and how long it is expected to last.

The super fund said it can also help retirees set up an income stream, choose an investment option and model different income and spending scenarios. Users will be given an "income confidence score" to see how their plan measures up to their goals.

The tool can also estimate Age Pension eligibility, include a spouse's financial details and model how decisions such as taking an overseas holiday or helping out children with a home deposit will impact retirement plans.

Additionally, members will be able to book an advice appointment at no extra cost from within the tool and discuss their options with an Aware Super retirement specialist.

Retirement Manager is currently in pilot with a small group of members and is expected to open to all eligible members aged 60+ later this year.

Aware Super group executive member growth Steve Travis said Retirement Manager was an industry first in retirement planning and digital advice.

"Retirement Manager takes the stress out of retirement planning, giving members the power and the flexibility to create a personalised plan that can be easily adjusted as their needs and circumstances change," Travis said.

"With many people heading into retirement without any plan at all, Retirement Manager dramatically lowers the degree of difficulty involved in getting started and, importantly, is integrated with human help for that additional level of personalised support."

Aware Super said the decision to launch the new tool comes after the rollout of My Retirement Planner which it said has been used by more than 130,000 members in the accumulation phase to model their retirement goals and devise an appropriate savings plan.

"These digital advice solutions reinforce Aware Super's position as an industry leader in innovation and the use of technology to enhance member experience and retirement outcomes through scalable solutions," Travis said.