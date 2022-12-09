Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Aware Super hires from Macquarie

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 9 DEC 2022   12:21PM

Sonia Baillie has joined Aware Super as head of income assets joining from Macquarie Asset Management.

Baillie moved to Macquarie when the firm purchased AMP Capital's Global Equities and Fixed Income business last year, becoming a division director in fixed income.

Reporting to Aware Super head of income and markets Michael Clavin, she will play a key role in the strategic development of the fund's income asset portfolio. She will also lead the team responsible for cash, conservative income, fixed income and credit income.

Before landing the role of head of credit at AMP Capital in 2015, Baillie did a one-year stint as head of credit research and three as a senior portfolio manager.

Sonia joined AMP Capital from Nomura, where she was head of credit desk analysts.

She has also held roles with UBS Global Asset Management, Colonial First State Investments and Westpac.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

"With over 20 years of global investment management experiences, Sonia joins us with a proven track record of leadership and innovation in the origination, structuring and execution of credit and fixed income strategies, with a particular focus on US, Australian and Asian markets," said Clavin.

"We also welcome an acknowledged, passionate people leader, who is celebrated for building and leading high-performing global teams and exhibits a strong interest in sustainable investing and inclusion and diversity."

Read more: Aware SuperSonia BaillieMacquarie Asset ManagementMichael ClavinColonial First State InvestmentsNomuraUBS Global Asset ManagementWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CareSuper appoints chief executive
Six local funds in world's top 100: Study
Financial advice adds $150k in retirement: Analysis
Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin
Super heads support capping retirement balances
NAB to wind up custody business
ANZ to pay $42m in insurance lawsuit
Aware Real Estate welcomes finance lead
Westpac updates on strategic priorities
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund

Editor's Choice

Global pension report reveals flight to safety

ELIZABETH FRY
A new report paints a clear and stark picture of the fundamentally changed investment challenges facing the world's biggest asset owners.

APRA, ASIC concerned over premium increases

CHLOE WALKER
APRA and ASIC have asked the chief executives of life insurers to explain the continuing increases to retail insurance premiums following complaints from consumers and reportable situations.

Latest adviser exams see 57% pass rate

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Just over half of the candidates who sat the November exam passed, revealed ASIC.

BT head joins Colonial First State

ANDREW MCKEAN
Colonial First State (CFS) has expanded its leadership team, hiring Chris Mather as its new executive director of new business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.