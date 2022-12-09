Aware Super hires from Macquarie

Sonia Baillie has joined Aware Super as head of income assets joining from Macquarie Asset Management.

Baillie moved to Macquarie when the firm purchased AMP Capital's Global Equities and Fixed Income business last year, becoming a division director in fixed income.

Reporting to Aware Super head of income and markets Michael Clavin, she will play a key role in the strategic development of the fund's income asset portfolio. She will also lead the team responsible for cash, conservative income, fixed income and credit income.

Before landing the role of head of credit at AMP Capital in 2015, Baillie did a one-year stint as head of credit research and three as a senior portfolio manager.

Sonia joined AMP Capital from Nomura, where she was head of credit desk analysts.

She has also held roles with UBS Global Asset Management, Colonial First State Investments and Westpac.

"With over 20 years of global investment management experiences, Sonia joins us with a proven track record of leadership and innovation in the origination, structuring and execution of credit and fixed income strategies, with a particular focus on US, Australian and Asian markets," said Clavin.

"We also welcome an acknowledged, passionate people leader, who is celebrated for building and leading high-performing global teams and exhibits a strong interest in sustainable investing and inclusion and diversity."