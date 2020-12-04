Aware Super completes WA Super merger

The industry superannuation fund has completed its merger with WA Super initiated earlier this year and now has $135 billion in assets and one million members.

The merger gives Aware Super 60,000 members in Western Australia. The smaller fund's offices at 140 St Georges Terrace will become a new office for Aware in Perth.

"With the merger now complete, our immediate priority is ensuring that all former WA Super members continue to transition smoothly into Aware Super and are able to reap the benefits of being part of the merged fund," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

Stewart said the merger would increase hours of service and support following the integration of the WA Super service centre into Aware Super's telephone-based member service centre.

"As we expand our footprint in WA, we look forward to exploring further opportunities to invest in the State and continuing to provide our members with exceptional local service and support led by our new WA State Manager," former WA Super chief experience officer Quyen Truong said.

First State Super (as Aware Super was then called) and WA Super signed a memorandum of understanding and entered due diligence on March 4 this year.

WA Super, which is the default fund for local government employees in Western Australia, previously tried and abandoned a merger with Statewide Super and Tasplan which would have created $24 billion fund.