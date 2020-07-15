NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
AustralianSuper PYS fee under scrutiny again
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUL 2020   11:38AM

ASIC has been questioned over whether it should have intervened when AustralianSuper introduced a new fee named after the Protecting Your Super legislation.

In January AustralianSuper increased its admin fee, saying that from April 1 members would start paying the 'Administration fee - Protecting Your Super' to cover the cost of the fund complying with new legislation.

At the Senate Parliamentary Joint Committee, Corporations and Financial Services Senator Andrew Bragg asked ASIC commissioner Danielle Press how ASIC's review into member communication about the fee increase.

Bragg said the member communications indicated that legislative reform, designed to produce better outcomes for super fund members, was causing a fee increase.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"The Federal Parliament had passed laws around insurance and some other matters, effectively designed to reduce fees for members and this fund was saying they were going to increase fees," Bragg said.

"How is that review that you're conducting into AustralianSuper's misleading disclosures going?"

Press said that although ASIC engaged with AustralianSuper on the matter the regulator found that the fund had not breached its obligations under the Corporations Act.

"We look at whether or not the fees and costs have been disclosed in accordance with the Corporations Act, we did seek further information from AustralianSuper about the fee increase and the way they provided their disclosure to members," Press said.

Despite no further action being appropriate, ASIC did suggest that AustralianSuper might like to make its disclosure to members "clearer" in relation to why the fee increase was necessary - this resulted in a second disclosure to members from the fund.

Bragg also took aim at Hostplus during the hearing, asking how funds decide to spend reserves. He asked about how Hostplus disclosed to members that it had used funds to pay a fine imposed by ASIC.

In May last year, Hostplus was fined $12,600 for claims about independent financial advice that ASIC said were misleading.

Press said Hostplus disclosed the matter in an annual statement to all members, to which Bragg said that seemed like a "better method" than sending a press release.

Bragg then asked about the report ASIC was undertaking following the Royal Commission on "inducements" and how super funds entice businesses to choose them as a default fund for employees.

"There has been law reform around inducements and we have been discussing with funds what those law reforms mean and we have been overseeing that to make sure no funds are breaching that new legislation," Press said.

"The Hostplus clause, I think we call it," Bragg laughed.

Read more: ASICAustralianSuperHostplusAndrew BraggDanielle Press
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC warns funds to clean up adverts
Hostplus bumps cash allocation up
Hostplus exec jumps to First State
Foreign exchange broker banned
ATO data heaps pressure on ASIC's SMSF fact sheet
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
ASIC refuses just 3% of AFSL relief applications
ASIC sues CBA, CFS over RC case
ASIC lays out product intervention plans
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
Editor's Choice
Chief economist update: Flattening the rebound
BENJAMIN ONG
The earlier than expected easing of restrictions in Australia that defrosted social and commercial activity has had its desired effect - rebounding business conditions and confidence, and the feared one - a second wave.
ERS sees 300,000 repeat applications
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 300,000 Australians lodged their second application to access their super early at the start of the new financial year.
Spaceship Super gets boost from Voyager
KANIKA SOOD
Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore says its managed investments business has been the "single, strongest" source of growth for its $300 million superannuation fund.
Industry funds team up in longevity search
KANIKA SOOD
Nine industry funds are working with Frontier Advisors to probe new longevity risk products for retiree members, which could include tweaking account-based pensions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Bkurjltw