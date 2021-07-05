NEWS
Superannuation

AustralianSuper posts best year yet

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   11:52AM

The $225 billion super fund's balanced option returned 20.43% in the year ending June 30, making it its best financial year returns since its start in 2006.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said the FY21 returns of 20.43% were the highest in its 15 year-long history and the twelfth consecutive year of positive returns.

"Yet again we have seen that markets recover after downturns, which reinforces the fact that maintaining long-term discipline increases the potential for long-term investment success," Delaney said.

"We believe that most members are better off when they stay invested in a diversified portfolio throughout the market ups and downs."

He flagged an expected improvement in growth assets' returns as low rates, government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand continue to support the economic recovery.

"AustralianSuper is a long-term investor, and we have a pro-growth stance in allocating assets in the balanced option," he said.

"That means that we have a higher allocation to growth assets such as listed shares and private equity and we are continuing to pursue opportunities in infrastructure, private equity, property and credit assets which we expect will deliver long-term growth for members."

The balanced option's strategic asset allocation from July 1 is heavily tilted towards growth assets, with Australian shares and global shares comprising 21% and 31% of the total balanced portfolio.

Other asset class exposures in the SAA effective July 1 are infrastructure (13.5%), fixed interest (11%), cash and private equity (6% each), credit (5.5%), direct property (5%) and listed property (1%).

AustralianSuper's balanced option has returned 9.56% p.a. over three years and 7.49% p.a. over 15 years to June end.

This is an unusual year in superannuation funds' returns, in that the average fund is expected to return 20% versus the historic returns of 8.5% p.a. for 10 years, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

Cbus last week said it was expecting 19% returns for FY21.

