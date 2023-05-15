AustralianSuper mistake spurs call for regulatory intervention

Super Consumers Australia (SCA) is urging all superannuation funds to review their account handling processes in the wake of AustralianSuper refunding $70 million to approximately 100,000 members who held multiple accounts with the fund.

Last week, AustralianSuper, Australia's largest super fund, admitted to not following the rules concerning the management of multiple accounts per member. It self-reported this non-compliance to regulators, confessing to overcharging current and former members with more than one account.

According to the Productivity Commission, unnecessary multiple accounts can leave someone over $50,000 worse off in retirement.

The fund is aiming to return affected members to the financial position they'd be in if this incident hadn't occurred. This includes refunding administration fees and insurance costs deducted from impacted members' secondary account, along with lost earnings on these amounts.

However, AustralianSuper's failure to abide by the rules has sparked a call for greater transparency and action by regulators.

Section 108A of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act was introduced in 2013, mandating funds undertake intra-fund consolidation, identifying and merging individuals' multiple accounts where appropriate.

Super Consumers Australia deputy director Rose Thomas said: "The laws to encourage super funds to get rid of multiple accounts within their own fund are a decade old. It's alarming that such a major player is only discovering issues now."

"We're calling on all funds to review their processes and follow AustralianSuper's example by reporting the outcome to ASIC and APRA. Where funds are not complying, we expect strong transparent action from the funds and regulators.

"It's important we fix this problem across the super system and getting funds to sort out intra-fund consolidation is the first step."

QMV Legal managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni noted that the "Protecting Your Super" reforms introduced a default account stapling law in November 2021. This law is likely to reduce unintentional duplicate accounts in the future, he said.

Steffanoni also urged caution in assuming that multiple accounts are always unintentional and against members' best interests.

"There may be some circumstances where members intend to hold multiple accounts and caution is warranted in suggesting that multiple accounts are always unintentional and contrary to the interests of members," he said.

"The duty to identify duplicate accounts under section 108A of the SIS Act provides room for trustees to exclude defined benefit and income stream accounts and places the onus on the trustee to assess and determine whether consolidating accounts would be practicable in the circumstances and in the best interests of the member."