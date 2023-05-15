Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

AustralianSuper mistake spurs call for regulatory intervention

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 15 MAY 2023   11:58AM

Super Consumers Australia (SCA) is urging all superannuation funds to review their account handling processes in the wake of AustralianSuper refunding $70 million to approximately 100,000 members who held multiple accounts with the fund.

Last week, AustralianSuper, Australia's largest super fund, admitted to not following the rules concerning the management of multiple accounts per member. It self-reported this non-compliance to regulators, confessing to overcharging current and former members with more than one account.

According to the Productivity Commission, unnecessary multiple accounts can leave someone over $50,000 worse off in retirement.

The fund is aiming to return affected members to the financial position they'd be in if this incident hadn't occurred. This includes refunding administration fees and insurance costs deducted from impacted members' secondary account, along with lost earnings on these amounts.

However, AustralianSuper's failure to abide by the rules has sparked a call for greater transparency and action by regulators.

Section 108A of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act was introduced in 2013, mandating funds undertake intra-fund consolidation, identifying and merging individuals' multiple accounts where appropriate.

Super Consumers Australia deputy director Rose Thomas said: "The laws to encourage super funds to get rid of multiple accounts within their own fund are a decade old. It's alarming that such a major player is only discovering issues now."

"We're calling on all funds to review their processes and follow AustralianSuper's example by reporting the outcome to ASIC and APRA. Where funds are not complying, we expect strong transparent action from the funds and regulators.

"It's important we fix this problem across the super system and getting funds to sort out intra-fund consolidation is the first step."

QMV Legal managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni noted that the "Protecting Your Super" reforms introduced a default account stapling law in November 2021. This law is likely to reduce unintentional duplicate accounts in the future, he said.

Steffanoni also urged caution in assuming that multiple accounts are always unintentional and against members' best interests.

"There may be some circumstances where members intend to hold multiple accounts and caution is warranted in suggesting that multiple accounts are always unintentional and contrary to the interests of members," he said.

"The duty to identify duplicate accounts under section 108A of the SIS Act provides room for trustees to exclude defined benefit and income stream accounts and places the onus on the trustee to assess and determine whether consolidating accounts would be practicable in the circumstances and in the best interests of the member."

Read more: AustralianSuperSuperannuationSuper Consumers AustraliaAPRAASICProductivity CommissionRose Thomas
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
Payday super to boost retirement savings for millions
AustralianSuper to refund 100k members
Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised
AustralianSuper hires investment lead in Europe
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
RBA appointments prompt debate
Superannuation changes limit tax benefits for top earners: ASFA

Editor's Choice

Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel

KARREN VERGARA
The Quality of Advice Review's recommendation to abolish Fee Disclosure Statements would be a major win for financial advisers as many continue to grapple with providing accurate documents to clients.

Ariel Investments launches EM portfolios in Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Ariel Investments is launching its first dedicated emerging markets offerings to local institutional investors.

IFM Investors welcomes global head of client solutions

CHLOE WALKER
London-based John Gee-Grant has been named head of global client solutions at IFM Investors.

AZ NGA partners with advisory firm

KARREN VERGARA
AZ NGA has joined forces with a Melbourne-based advisory practice to help drive growth across both businesses.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.