AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 26 AUG 2025   12:29PM

A former AustralianSuper executive has joined the Super Members Council (SMC) to strengthen its policy development for the superannuation sector.

Nick Coates has commenced in the role of executive general manager policy reform and regulation. He was most recently head of government relations and public policy at AustralianSuper.

Coates brings more than 15 years of experience across the financial services industry. Prior to AustralianSuper he was the head of research and campaigns at Industry Super Australia for three years.

He also enjoyed a stint at ASIC as a senior manager between 2009 and 2015 before transitioning to EY as a director.

Welcoming Coates to the organisation, SMC noted that he is "deeply respected" in the sector for his expertise and strong stakeholder relationships.

Sharing his appointment on LinkedIn, Coates said he is ready to help shape policy for all super funds.

"I deeply valued my time at AustralianSuper. I learned so much and was lucky to work alongside colleagues whose member focus is second to none," Coates said.

"While I'll miss being part of that daily, I feel fortunate to still be working beside them (and with the broader sector) as we advocate for stronger outcomes for members across the system.

"I'm excited to be working with SMC and all the funds to shape policy for 12 million Australians who rely on superannuation for their future."

