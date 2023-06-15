Australia to see strong flow of HNWs

Australia to see strong flow of HNWsBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 15 JUN 2023 12:45PM
More than 5000 high-net-worth individuals are expected to migrate to Australia this year.
According to Henley & Partners' Private Wealth Migration Report, Australia saw a net inflow of 3800 HNWs last year. This is expected to increase substantially for 2023 and come in at 5200.
This is the most of any country, and is followed by the UAE, Singapore and the US.
Many are expected to come from China, which is forecast to see about 13,500 HNWs leave this year. India, the UK, and Russia are also expected to see their HNW populations decline.
Meanwhile, Australia ranked seventh in the world's 10 wealthiest countries at year-end 2022 by HNW population.
The US topped the charts, followed by Japan, China, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland. Behind Australia was Canada, France, and India.
"The investment migration sector in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in Australia, is flourishing," the report said.
"Enquiries have been active in Southeast Asia and Oceania, with an uptick in interest shown by Australian citizens."
Of the world's top 10, five countries, including Australia, host investment migration programs, encouraging foreign direct investment in return for residence rights.
"...Interest in residence by investment programs in the region is leaning strongly towards developed countries such as Australia and New Zealand," it said.
The report, which used data supplied by wealth intelligence firm New Worth Wealth, regularly tracks the movements and spending habits of over 150,000 HNWs worldwide.
