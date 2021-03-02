NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Australia to echo UK advice growth
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   11:35AM

Australia's advice industry is tipped to grow to that of the UK market, evidenced by technology adoption throughout COVID-19, according to Intelliflo.

The UK-based financial advice technology provider referred to various reforms in the UK, such as the 2012 Retail Distribution Review and General Data Protection Regulation in 2018, which saw financial adviser numbers fall and firms leaving the space.

However, after a two to three-year period, the industry in the UK became more efficient with more consumers seeking advice.

Intelliflo international business development director Johann Koch said the company expects Australia to follow a similar trajectory, particularly given the high level of technology adoption last year.

"There are great synergies between the UK and Australian financial advice markets in terms of adviser needs, regulatory reforms and market dynamics," Koch said.

Intelliflo recently formed an agreement with Centrepoint Alliance to distribute its services across the Australian market.

Centrepoint Alliance's advice software provider subsidiary Enzumo will work closely with Intelliflo to roll out the offering.

Intelliflo's Intelligent Office software platform will come up against IRESS as it offers client relationship management, financial planning, client reporting, portfolio valuation and adviser-led automated advice.

Intelliflo chief executive Nick Eatock said it will be providing a broader range of solutions as it integrates its five existing businesses.

Intelliflo and UK-based i4C will come under the same brand as America-based Jemstep, RedBlack and Portfolio Pathway.

"By coming together under one brand, the new Intelliflo will be able to offer its customers around the world a broader range of end-to-end solutions that span the advisory lifecycle," Eatock said.

Intelliflo currently supports over 2500 firms and over 25,000 users with assets under advice of £444 billion.

Read more: IntellifloCentrepoint AllianceJohann KochNick Eatock
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Centrepoint to roll out advice tech
Centrepoint Alliance posts $1.6m NPAT
Dealer group bolsters leadership
The barriers to limited advice: Licensees
Centrepoint hires recruitment lead
Self-licensing on the horizon
A new model is coming: Licensees
New research head at Centrepoint Alliance
Dealer group investment head departs
Dealer group eyes aggressive expansion
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uPIlPHpI