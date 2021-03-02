Australia to echo UK advice growth

Australia's advice industry is tipped to grow to that of the UK market, evidenced by technology adoption throughout COVID-19, according to Intelliflo.

The UK-based financial advice technology provider referred to various reforms in the UK, such as the 2012 Retail Distribution Review and General Data Protection Regulation in 2018, which saw financial adviser numbers fall and firms leaving the space.

However, after a two to three-year period, the industry in the UK became more efficient with more consumers seeking advice.

Intelliflo international business development director Johann Koch said the company expects Australia to follow a similar trajectory, particularly given the high level of technology adoption last year.

"There are great synergies between the UK and Australian financial advice markets in terms of adviser needs, regulatory reforms and market dynamics," Koch said.

Intelliflo recently formed an agreement with Centrepoint Alliance to distribute its services across the Australian market.

Centrepoint Alliance's advice software provider subsidiary Enzumo will work closely with Intelliflo to roll out the offering.

Intelliflo's Intelligent Office software platform will come up against IRESS as it offers client relationship management, financial planning, client reporting, portfolio valuation and adviser-led automated advice.

Intelliflo chief executive Nick Eatock said it will be providing a broader range of solutions as it integrates its five existing businesses.

Intelliflo and UK-based i4C will come under the same brand as America-based Jemstep, RedBlack and Portfolio Pathway.

"By coming together under one brand, the new Intelliflo will be able to offer its customers around the world a broader range of end-to-end solutions that span the advisory lifecycle," Eatock said.

Intelliflo currently supports over 2500 firms and over 25,000 users with assets under advice of £444 billion.