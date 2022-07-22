Newspaper icon
Australia's size problem: VanEck

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 22 JUL 2022   12:14PM

Australian equities concentration on financial and resources heavyweights make factor investing in domestic markets an ineffectual strategy, according to VanEck research.

While historically factor investing has achieved excess market returns over the long term in global equity strategies, VanEck says the Australian equities complex isn't necessarily a fit for this investment strategy.

The investment manager explained that as one of the most concentrated equities markets in the developed world, the lion's share of performance is attributed to mega caps, limiting stock diversification and performance attribution to smaller companies.

VanEck's chief executive and managing director Asia Pacific Arian Neiron commented: "While single factor strategies work in global markets, in Australia they don't work so well as the universe of companies is too small, too concentrated and there is a lack of variability over time."

Demonstrably, Neiron highlighted how BHP alone represents 11% of the S&P/ASX 200, which skews the performance of the overall share market.

Also, Australia's large sector concentration on financials and resources restricts the ability to achieve factor efficacy due to their fundamental differences to other sectors, the VanEck research said.

"The materials sector is cyclical, earnings and share price movements are primarily attributed to commodity cycle changes opposed to broader business trends," it reads.

"Financials such as banks and insurance companies are highly leveraged due to the inherent nature of this type of business compared to other sectors, exacerbating sector biases in quality and value strategies."

The research determined: "The inherent differences in business make up of materials and financials to other sectors makes it difficult to compare 'apples with apples' business fundamentals, distorting the ability to construct factor strategies in the Australian market."

Neiron added: "The S&P/ASX 200 is concentrated in sectors; financials and resource companies account for more than 50% of S&P/ASX 200 exposure."

"This small size and concentration restrict the operation of factors."

Of note, Australia accounts for less than 2% of developed markets' performance benchmark MSCI World. MSCI World covers approximately 1500 holdings compared to 200 holdings in the S&P/ASX 200.

Rather than factor investing, Neiron advanced the idea of adopting an equal weighting approach.

"Equally weighted portfolios have historically outperformed their market capitalisation counterparts over the long term due to the size bias which single factor strategies fail to harness," Neiron said.

VanEck's research found: "Higher dispersion of smaller-sized company returns results on average in higher average returns over the long term compared to mega-sized companies. Smaller-sized companies generally provide further upside performance potential."

"Mega caps are mostly established businesses with high market share relative to their industry, reducing opportunities for further expansion or growth."

Equally weighted portfolios outperform market capitalisation counterparts over the long term due to the size bias which single factor strategies fail to harness, VanEck concluded.

