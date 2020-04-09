NEWS
Economics
Australia's AAA rating at risk
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:37PM

S&P Global Ratings revised Australia's AAA credit rating outlook to negative in the wake of the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The AAA credit ratings for NSW and Victoria were also revised to "negative" by S&P.

The outlook revision does not guarantee the rating will be officially downgraded as it will depend on whether the COVID-19 outbreak has long-term effects.

"With household indebtedness at elevated levels, this could delay the process of repairing the government balance sheet beyond what we expect currently," S&P said.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt Australia a severe economic and fiscal shock."

"We expect the Australian economy to plunge into recession for the first time in almost 30 years, causing a substantial deterioration of the government's fiscal headroom at the 'AAA' rating level."

The ratings change comes after the federal government announced a $320 billion stimulus package, representing 16.4% of GDP.

"The government is acting decisively in the national interest to support households and businesses and address the significant economic consequences of COVID-19," Treasury said.

"While the full economic effects from the virus remain uncertain, the outlook has deteriorated since the government's initial Economic Response announced on 12 March 2020."

The ratings agency said the enlarged budget deficit is expected to remain for the next two years, but is expected to ease due to the overall strength of Australia's financial structure.

"Net government debt and relative interest cost nevertheless are likely to remain at elevated levels for a number of years," S&P said.

Australia was one of the few countries that maintained its AAA rating during the Global Financial Crisis.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AAAS&P GlobalMonetary policyGDPGlobal Financial CrisisTreasury
