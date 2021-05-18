NEWS
Superannuation

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   11:06AM

Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

AIST also says one in four non-retired women who participated in the consumer poll did not have any superannuation savings at all.

The people who drained their accounts tended to come from lower levels of education, are currently unemployed or in low-income households.

"The legacy of this will last a lifetime. Australia must turn its attention to helping rebuild those balances, to ensure dignity in retirement for those who were made to choose between poverty now, or poverty later," AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said in her opening address to the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) in Adelaide this morning.

"Those who can least afford to lose their super now find themselves in the position of having to close the gap or end up retiring with the same meagre amount of super as their grandmothers did. We simply must not condemn another generation of women to poverty in retirement."

In all, nearly 3.5 million Australians withdrew about $36.4 billion from their superannuation accounts across the two tranches of ERS, which the government used as part of its economic revival package.

Scheerlinck's speech also called attention to four other areas of change in superannuation: the increase of the superannuation guarantee to 12%, the gender super gap, Treasury's proposed changes to proxy voting, and the Your Future, Your Super reforms' "ministerial powers" to ban investments.

She noted that while SG will increase to 10% from July 1, the government hasn't publicly affirmed its commitment to 12% as legislated.

On the budget, she cheered the removal of the $450 threshold but called out the government's failure to introduce paid parental leave.

"But the budget also missed some opportunities to create a better future and a stronger, fairer economy. There was no courageous shift in policy to leave no one behind - not the low paid workers who steered us through lockdowns, our vulnerable citizens who deserve our protection and support, or our planet. The strain of extreme weather events is never far from the minds of Australians, nor from their lived experience," she said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner for the Conference of Major Super Funds, happening in Adelaide today and tomorrow.

Read more: ERSAISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesConference of Major Superannuation FundsConference of Major Super FundsEva ScheerlinckFinancial StandardTreasury
