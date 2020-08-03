Aussies reevaluate retirement prospects

New research has revealed Australians are feeling significantly less confident about their retirement prospects, with many fearing they will have to work longer in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Surveying 1000 Australians in June, the CFS Retirement Realities research found nearly half of those surveyed do not feel very confident about their financial future, while 23% of those 30-65 say they will be forced to delay their retirement and work longer.

While one in three Australians (34%) confirmed that they had saved less than usual because of a loss of income and/or increase in bills, half of those surveyed said they plan to change their lifestyle financially, including reducing spending and better budgeting, in the wake of the pandemic.

The research also found that younger Australians (aged 35-49) are feeling more underprepared for their retirement than their Baby Boomer (aged over 55) counterparts, demonstrating the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on working Australians.

"It has been a big wake up call for those Australians in their prime working age regarding their employment, savings, expenses, investments and super, and many have been forced to get a better grasp of their finances," Colonial First State general manager of product Kelly Power said.

"Younger Australians who still have time before retirement are feeling more anxious about retiring than their older counterparts because they're still building up their savings pool while the reality of retirement costs start sinking in."

Power argued there are simple methods Australians can use to rebuild and boost their retirement savings.

"We're already seeing some Australians starting to tackle this," she said.

"Our research found that many of us are willing to make sacrifices to get back on track, reducing spending and keeping a closer eye on our budgets, which is a positive sign."

The research also found that COVID-19 had shaken the retirement plans of woman more than their male peers, with 33% no longer feeling confident about their retirement (compared to 25% for men).

A larger proportion of women did not have an investment portfolio outside of super (32% compared to 17%), also potentially leaving them with less income than their male counterparts in their retirement years.

"The gender gap in the Australian superannuation system is a real issue that sees women financially disadvantaged in retirement," Power said.

"It was an issue before the current crisis, and it will be an even bigger problem when we emerge from the recession."

Power called on the financial services industry to support women impacted by COVID-19, and help them protect and rebuild their wealth as the economy recovers.

"Women would benefit from further initiatives and incentives to make additional contributions to super to ensure they have adequate retirement savings," she said.

"Specific measures include mandating super contributions on paid parental leave and removing the $450 per month threshold for superannuation to be paid.

"This will also improve the retirement savings adequacy for low-income earners and casual participants in the workforce who often hold multiple jobs, many of whom are women."

Somewhat encouragingly, the research found the crisis had kick started a shift in consumer culture, with more Australians engaging more regularly with their super.

While 42% of those surveyed already regularly checked their super balances, an additional 16% have started checking their balances more frequently since the pandemic. For the younger survey members (aged 35-39) this increased to 26%.

However, more than a quarter (26%) of respondents didn't know what their super balance was or what fund it was in.

"We know that there have been a lot of Australians needing to access their super early as a way of surviving income loss, but either way super has become a more important topic of discussion in Australian households," Power said.

"Being actively engaged with your super is critical given a quarter of Australians aged 30-65 years old don't have an investment portfolio outside of super.

"We want more Australians to engage with their super and take positive action to make their personal retirement goals come true."