NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 20 AUG 2020   12:26PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has implemented changes to the JobKeeper employee eligibility rules following the government's announcement the scheme would be altered.

The changes mean employers already enrolled in JobKeeper may be able to receive the JobKeeper payment for more of their employees.

The scheme has also been extended with the key date for assessing which employees are eligible for JobKeeper  now 1 July 2020, rather than 1 March 2020.

Additionally, employees that meet the eligibility requirements can now be nominated by a new employer if their original employment with a JobKeeper employer ended before 1 July 2020.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Employees, however, can still only be nominated by one employer at any given time.

"JobKeeper enrolments are still open. We encourage all businesses to review the eligibility criteria and if eligible, enrol in the program to start receiving JobKeeper payments," deputy commissioner James O'Halloran said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Employers already receiving JobKeeper are encouraged to review the new eligibility criteria against all employees and updated guidance is now available on our website."

The ATO said employers should start paying new eligible employees a minimum of $1500 per fortnight from the JobKeeper fortnight, which commenced on August 3.

For the fortnights commencing on 3 August 2020 and 17 August 2020, the ATO is allowing employers until 31 August 2020 to meet the wage condition for all new eligible employees included in the JobKeeper scheme under the July 1 eligibility test.

Employers can commence claiming for the JobKeeper reimbursement for the new eligible employees from September 1 when they can lodge their August monthly declaration claim.

"The ATO is here to support those doing it tough and knows how vital the JobKeeper payment is to the community," O'Halloran said.

"We have provided more than $37 billion in JobKeeper payments to around 989,000 businesses and not-for-profits.  This means around 3.6 million individuals are now covered by JobKeeper."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: JobKeeperATOAustralian Taxation OfficeJames O'HalloranCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
12 charged in $17m fraud
ATO announces SMSF age limit changes
SG amnesty deadline nears
Insurers COVID-19 response slammed
Government announces $184bn deficit
Another sentenced in ATO fraud
Tax fraud goes from paradise to prison
Cyber criminals jump on ERS
Chief economist update: Australian outlook under COVID-19
Domestic violence super reforms stall
Editor's Choice
Law firm demands Pahari documents from AMP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Maurice Blackburn wants AMP to hand over documents relating to its handling of sexual harassment complaints before it will consent to the Pahari report being released to the public.
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has implemented changes to the JobKeeper employee eligibility rules following the government's announcement the scheme would be altered.
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something x5MJzwPa