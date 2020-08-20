ATO implements JobKeeper changes

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has implemented changes to the JobKeeper employee eligibility rules following the government's announcement the scheme would be altered.

The changes mean employers already enrolled in JobKeeper may be able to receive the JobKeeper payment for more of their employees.

The scheme has also been extended with the key date for assessing which employees are eligible for JobKeeper now 1 July 2020, rather than 1 March 2020.

Additionally, employees that meet the eligibility requirements can now be nominated by a new employer if their original employment with a JobKeeper employer ended before 1 July 2020.

Employees, however, can still only be nominated by one employer at any given time.

"JobKeeper enrolments are still open. We encourage all businesses to review the eligibility criteria and if eligible, enrol in the program to start receiving JobKeeper payments," deputy commissioner James O'Halloran said.

"Employers already receiving JobKeeper are encouraged to review the new eligibility criteria against all employees and updated guidance is now available on our website."

The ATO said employers should start paying new eligible employees a minimum of $1500 per fortnight from the JobKeeper fortnight, which commenced on August 3.

For the fortnights commencing on 3 August 2020 and 17 August 2020, the ATO is allowing employers until 31 August 2020 to meet the wage condition for all new eligible employees included in the JobKeeper scheme under the July 1 eligibility test.

Employers can commence claiming for the JobKeeper reimbursement for the new eligible employees from September 1 when they can lodge their August monthly declaration claim.

"The ATO is here to support those doing it tough and knows how vital the JobKeeper payment is to the community," O'Halloran said.

"We have provided more than $37 billion in JobKeeper payments to around 989,000 businesses and not-for-profits. This means around 3.6 million individuals are now covered by JobKeeper."

