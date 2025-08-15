ASX revenues, profits increase amid scrutiny

The ASX recorded $1.12 billion in operating revenue in the 12 months to 30 June 2025, a 7.3% surge from the previous corresponding period.

Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) grew 7.5% to $510 million, while statutory NPAT recorded a lower growth of 6% to $503 million.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse attributed the strong performance to its markets, technology and data, and securities and payments divisions.

"ASX has delivered strong financial performance across our portfolio of businesses. An increase in operating revenue to $1.11 billion was driven by growth in our markets, technology and data, and securities and payments divisions," Lofthouse said.

"Revenue in our listings business remained stable as we started to see some momentum return in listing activity."

Although profits have picked up for the ASX, so has its spending, with total expenses hitting $460 million, a 7.2% increase from FY24.

It had additional operating expenses of between $25 million and $35 million resulting from ASIC's inquiry into the exchange announced in June, increasing its total expenses growth guidance for FY26 to between 14% and 19% compared to FY25. Without the additional costs, initial estimates were between 8% and 11%.

However, total expenses growth remains below the mid-point of the guidance range, it said, reflecting ongoing expense management initiatives and disciplined investment in line with strategy.

Operating expenses growth of 4.9% was at the lower end of guidance range, reflecting cost optimisation actions taken during the year, the ASX said.

A fully franked final dividend of 112.1 cents per share will be paid, bringing the total dividend for FY25 to 223.3 cents per share, fully franked.

Despite the positive earnings, Lofthouse recognised persistent challenges exist.

"ASX faced several challenges in FY25, and we recognise we have further work to do, through the disciplined execution of our transformation strategy, to build confidence in ASX and deliver better outcomes for all our stakeholders," she added.

"While we do not underestimate the work ahead, our financial results today demonstrate that the fundamentals of our business remain compelling."

Additionally, the ASX acknowledged the growing concerns around the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS); ASIC has commenced legal proceedings against the ASX for allegedly making misleading statements in relation to the CHESS replacement project.

"We've experienced heightened regulatory scrutiny following the CHESS Batch Settlement Incident last December and we are committed to demonstrating we can address concerns and bolster confidence in ASX," Lofthouse continued.

"We are cooperating fully with an inquiry launched by ASIC in June focusing on governance, capability and risk management frameworks and practices across the group."

Moving forward, the ASX said it will continue to focus on its response to the ASIC compliance assessment and inquiry.

A report is expected to be delivered by the end of March 2026.