Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

ASX revenues, profits increase amid scrutiny

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 15 AUG 2025   12:19PM

The ASX recorded $1.12 billion in operating revenue in the 12 months to 30 June 2025, a 7.3% surge from the previous corresponding period.

Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) grew 7.5% to $510 million, while statutory NPAT recorded a lower growth of 6% to $503 million.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse attributed the strong performance to its markets, technology and data, and securities and payments divisions.

"ASX has delivered strong financial performance across our portfolio of businesses. An increase in operating revenue to $1.11 billion was driven by growth in our markets, technology and data, and securities and payments divisions," Lofthouse said.

"Revenue in our listings business remained stable as we started to see some momentum return in listing activity."

Although profits have picked up for the ASX, so has its spending, with total expenses hitting $460 million, a 7.2% increase from FY24.

It had additional operating expenses of between $25 million and $35 million resulting from ASIC's inquiry into the exchange announced in June, increasing its total expenses growth guidance for FY26 to between 14% and 19% compared to FY25. Without the additional costs, initial estimates were between 8% and 11%.

However, total expenses growth remains below the mid-point of the guidance range, it said, reflecting ongoing expense management initiatives and disciplined investment in line with strategy.

Operating expenses growth of 4.9% was at the lower end of guidance range, reflecting cost optimisation actions taken during the year, the ASX said.

A fully franked final dividend of 112.1 cents per share will be paid, bringing the total dividend for FY25 to 223.3 cents per share, fully franked.

Despite the positive earnings, Lofthouse recognised persistent challenges exist.

"ASX faced several challenges in FY25, and we recognise we have further work to do, through the disciplined execution of our transformation strategy, to build confidence in ASX and deliver better outcomes for all our stakeholders," she added.

"While we do not underestimate the work ahead, our financial results today demonstrate that the fundamentals of our business remain compelling."

Additionally, the ASX acknowledged the growing concerns around the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS); ASIC has commenced legal proceedings against the ASX for allegedly making misleading statements in relation to the CHESS replacement project.

"We've experienced heightened regulatory scrutiny following the CHESS Batch Settlement Incident last December and we are committed to demonstrating we can address concerns and bolster confidence in ASX," Lofthouse continued.

"We are cooperating fully with an inquiry launched by ASIC in June focusing on governance, capability and risk management frameworks and practices across the group."

Moving forward, the ASX said it will continue to focus on its response to the ASIC compliance assessment and inquiry.

A report is expected to be delivered by the end of March 2026.

Read more: ASXASICHelen LofthouseCHESS Batch Settlement IncidentClearing House Electronic Subregister System
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'
Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query
ASX chief compliance officer to step down
ASX updates waiver disclosure rules
New Challenger IM notes seek to raise $350m
CC Capital drags feet on Insignia takeover bid
Mercer Super sued over 'longstanding and systemic' failures
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications

Editor's Choice

WAM eyes Platinum LIC

KARREN VERGARA
Wilson Asset Management (WAM) is making a play to be the investment manager of a Platinum Asset Management listed investment company, offering a non-binding, indicative proposal.

PE firm sells CyberCX to Accenture

KARREN VERGARA
Accenture will acquire trans-Tasman cyber security firm CyberCX from private equity firm BGH Capital.

Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation

MATTHEW WAI
Iress is strengthening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), welcoming an inaugural chief AI officer.

Hostplus unveils new Lifecycle option, changes fees

ELIZA BAVIN
Hostplus has introduced a new design for the Hostplus Life investment option, renaming it Lifecycle and changing investment fees and risk profiles.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media