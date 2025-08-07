Newspaper icon
ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   12:13PM

The ASX has flagged it expects to be hit by additional operating expenses of between $25 million and $35 million because of ASIC's inquiry.

In June ASIC announced a fresh inquiry into the ASX, focusing on its overall governance, capability, risk management frameworks and practices.

Commonwealth Bank independent non-executive director Rob Whitfield was appointed chair of the panel.

He is joined by Christine Holman, currently a non-executive director of AGL and Collins Foods, and Funds SA chair Guy Debelle, who is also a board member of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, e61 and Tivan.

The ASX said it expects additional operating expenses will be incurred due to the need for increased resourcing, the establishment of a secretariat to manage the ASX's response, legal costs, and other internation and external related costs.

"When we last updated the market on June 16, we acknowledged the ASIC inquiry had only just ben announced. Since then, we're completed our assessment of the range of expenses we expect to incur in relation to the inquiry," ASX chief executive and managing director Helen Lofthouse said.

"We remain committed to our five-year strategy and are focused on our technology modernisation and uplifting operational management and resilience."

The ASX share price dropped as much as 9% after the announcement.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the inquiry into the ASX was launched because of repeated failures.

"ASX operates Australia's critical markets infrastructure. Investors and market participants deserve to have absolute confidence that ASX is operating soundly, securely and effectively," Longo said at the time.

"ASX is ubiquitous, you simply cannot buy and settle on the Australian public equities and futures markets without relying on ASX and its systems. The inquiry provides an opportunity for ASX to bolster market trust."

The update comes as the ASX suffered another embarrassing blow, admitting its markets announcements office made an error in processing an announcement, wrongly identifying TPG Telecom as a party to an acquisition.

The announcement from Infomedia stated that it had entered a scheme of arrangement under which private equity group TPG Capital Asia would acquire 100% of its shares - not TPG Telecom.

"ASX moved quickly to address the issue when it became clear there was potential for confusion in the market. Shares in TPG Telecom traded for approximately 15 minutes after the market opened before trading was paused," ASX said.

The ASX said it contacted TPG Telecom to notify it that it would be rectifying the situation by cancelling the trades and contacting all market participants affected by the cancellation prior to TPG recommencing trade.

"This issue arose from an inadvertent human error and I recognise this has caused disruption for TPG Telecom and its investors," Lofthouse said.

"Upon discovery of this error, it was escalated to me, and I will be apologising directly to TPG Telecom.

"This mistake shouldn't have happened, and we are reviewing out internal processes to understand is there are additional safeguards or procedures we could implement to reduce the risk of a similar occurrence."

