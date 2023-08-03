ASX appoints former ASIC chair to lead advisory group

Alex Cameron will serve as independent chair and lead the stakeholder group responsible for advising the ASX's clearing and settlement boards during their efforts to rectify the CHESS replacement debacle.

The ASX said members of its advisory group will include senior leaders who will bring valuable perspectives from issuers and investors, along with extensive expertise in clearing, settlement, custody, technology, registry services, and markets.

The primary focus of the group will be to offer industry input for the CHESS replacement project in its initial stages.

Cameron, who formerly served as ASIC chair for eight years, was welcomed at a roundtable held yesterday in Sydney.

The roundtable, hosted by ASIC and joined by the ASX and members of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), aimed to address longstanding industry concerns related to the CHESS replacement project.

The discussion also focused on assessing ASX's stakeholder engagement and governance practices, including their management of intragroup conflicts of interest.

ASIC chair Joe Longo welcomed the appointment and the establishment of the new group.

"There was a consensus that ASX, the advisory group and industry must work collaboratively to achieve the best outcome for the market, for listed companies and investors, and not favour any particular group's interests," he said.

"We expect ASX and the advisory group to work together in the best interests of the market, including for the replacement of CHESS. The Advisory Group will provide important input to the governance of the CHESS replacement project."

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse reinforced that the exchange remains deeply committed to its engagement with stakeholders.

"We value a constructive and collaborative working relationship with industry," she said.

"The advisory group is a highly positive development that will help drive effective stakeholder input, including building a consensus view on the best interests of the whole market."

Lofthouse accepted the task ahead for the new group is both challenging and crucially important.

The ASX initially flagged the replacement project in February 2015 and aimed for the new system to be live in the first quarter of 2021.

The project instead suffered several delays and was dumped last November, writing off about $255 million in investment already made.

Following the announcement, ASIC and the RBA acted to ensure the ASX maintained the current CHESS until a replacement is successfully administered.

The regulator launched a review into the blunder last March which looked to investigate if the exchange and its directors' breached obligations under several sections of the Corporations Act.

ASIC further clamped down with demands the ASX produce two special reports to make sure that the exchange rectifies its deficiencies.

Following the roundtable, ASIC said it's prepared to use a range of regulatory options to ensure that ASX Clear and ASX Settlement adhere to the regulators' expectations with respect to the advisory group.

Longo said a letter penned by ASIC and the RBA would be sent to the ASX outlining the regulators' expectations in respect of the advisory group.

"A public response from the boards of ASX Clear and ASX Settlement is expected," he said.