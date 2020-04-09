NEWS
Investment
Asset values could drop to 2017 levels: MSCI
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   3:56PM

MSCI believes the unlisted real estate assets of Australia's superannuation funds could drop to levels last seen in late 2017 as a result of recent out-of-cycle write downs on unlisted assets.

New analysis by MSCI Research executive director Bryan Reid reveals the 10% drop in the asset values of several superannuation funds' unlisted property portfolios could imply a "relatively modest" increase in velds when compares to the global financial crisis or the early 1990s recession if asset values return to levels last seen in late 2017.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Reid said the super sector was facing uncertainty in the income streams for real estate.

"There's a lot of head scratching at the moment with both investors and managers trying to figure out what the implications could be or their portfolios," Reid told Financial Standard.

"From an unlisted real estate perspective, there's still a lot of uncertainty around what sort of implications this outbreak could have for unlisted real estate portfolios.

"What we really wanted to do was just look at how that 10% compares to what we've seen in the Australian market in the past and show how investors and managers can use scenario analysis to get a better appreciation of what's they may be facing as new information comes to market."

Reid said that when compared against the Property Council of Australia/MSCI Australia Annual Property Index, the decision of super funds to make out-of-cycle write downs to the value of their unlisted property assets in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is "more comparable" to what happened around the time of the GFC than the early 90s recession.

As a result, Reid said that when applying a 10% write down to the overall Property Council of Australia/MSCI Australia Annual Property Index, the researcher's models indicate that under the same parameters asset values would "return to levels last seen in late 2017".

Reid said that by applying a 10% reduction in asset values, the implication for net operating income (NOI) yields under different scenarios for NOI growth can be revealed.

If there were no NOI growth, an asset value reduction of 10% would imply a 60 basis point create in yield, based on the record low 5% yields registered in December 2019.

"If, at the same time, NOI were to fall by 6% (as happened in the early 1990s), the implied increase in NOI yield would only be approximately 20bps," Reid said.

"But if NOI growth remains positive and grows at the same rate observed during the financial crisis, our test implied an increase in NOI yield of approximately 90bps."

The researcher said the full impact of COVID-19 and its implications on real estate markets remain to be seen, but that by understanding what changes in NOI growth or yield could imply for asset values, or vice versa, investors may be able to "gain a clearer picture of the times ahead".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: NOIUnlisted real estateFinancial StandardProperty Council of AustraliaMSCI AustraliaUnlisted assetsBryan ReidGFCMSCI Research
