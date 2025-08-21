ASIC warns of 'sharp rise' in financial misconduct

New data shows a significant rise in the number of misconduct reports made to ASIC, with more than half of the complaints impacting retail investors.

ASIC's half-year reports of misconduct data shows that there were 7561 reports of misconduct from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, raising 11,060 issues across the financial services and retail investor segment; corporations and corporate governance; market integrity; registry integrity; and some that are out of ASIC's jurisdiction.

Of the 11,060 issues, 5909 fell into the financial services and retail investors category, which includes credit issues, licence obligations, and other conduct related to advice, insurance, and misleading and deceptive or unconscionable behaviour.

One example cited by ASIC was a report of a financial adviser that obtained the signature of a client with dementia across multiple investment documents. The client did not fully understand the documents signed, which contained high fees.

About 40% of reports were in relation to unregistered managed investment schemes or financial services being provided without an Australian financial services licence (AFSL).

The balance was issues related to general licence obligations (36%), credit issues (15%) and other (10%).

Further, ASIC found that 28% (or 2139 reports) of all reports were for scam related conduct. It added that, to June 30, it has shut down an average of 130 scam websites each week.

Commenting, ASIC chair Joe Longo said the data underscores ASIC's focus on consumer and retail investor protection.

"This data shows exactly why we regularly issue consumer warnings and update our advice through Moneysmart to help empower consumers and protect them," Longo said.

"This data helps us understand the trends in issues affecting Australians and informs how we prioritise our resources.

"Just last month we issued an urgent warning to people to be on red-alert for high-pressure sales tactics, click bait advertising and promises of unrealistic returns, which encourage people to switch superannuation into risky investments."

Longo added that the report provides transparency about the scale of issues ASIC is dealing with across the financial services sector.

"Every report we receive is reviewed and considered. Although ASIC is not a complaints resolution body, we use reports of misconduct to inform our surveillance activities and investigations that together drive our priorities to deliver compliance, enforcement and consumer outcomes," Longo said.

Simultaneously, ASIC has released its six-monthly Enforcement and Regulatory update which highlighted ASIC's first discussion paper on the dynamics between public and private markets and a range of ongoing issues the corporate watchdog has dealt with over the past six months.