Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC warns of 'sharp rise' in financial misconduct

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 21 AUG 2025   12:18PM

New data shows a significant rise in the number of misconduct reports made to ASIC, with more than half of the complaints impacting retail investors.

ASIC's half-year reports of misconduct data shows that there were 7561 reports of misconduct from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, raising 11,060 issues across the financial services and retail investor segment; corporations and corporate governance; market integrity; registry integrity; and some that are out of ASIC's jurisdiction.

Of the 11,060 issues, 5909 fell into the financial services and retail investors category, which includes credit issues, licence obligations, and other conduct related to advice, insurance, and misleading and deceptive or unconscionable behaviour.

One example cited by ASIC was a report of a financial adviser that obtained the signature of a client with dementia across multiple investment documents. The client did not fully understand the documents signed, which contained high fees.

About 40% of reports were in relation to unregistered managed investment schemes or financial services being provided without an Australian financial services licence (AFSL).

The balance was issues related to general licence obligations (36%), credit issues (15%) and other (10%).

Further, ASIC found that 28% (or 2139 reports) of all reports were for scam related conduct. It added that, to June 30, it has shut down an average of 130 scam websites each week.

Commenting, ASIC chair Joe Longo said the data underscores ASIC's focus on consumer and retail investor protection.

"This data shows exactly why we regularly issue consumer warnings and update our advice through Moneysmart to help empower consumers and protect them," Longo said.

"This data helps us understand the trends in issues affecting Australians and informs how we prioritise our resources.

"Just last month we issued an urgent warning to people to be on red-alert for high-pressure sales tactics, click bait advertising and promises of unrealistic returns, which encourage people to switch superannuation into risky investments."

Longo added that the report provides transparency about the scale of issues ASIC is dealing with across the financial services sector.

"Every report we receive is reviewed and considered. Although ASIC is not a complaints resolution body, we use reports of misconduct to inform our surveillance activities and investigations that together drive our priorities to deliver compliance, enforcement and consumer outcomes," Longo said.

Simultaneously, ASIC has released its six-monthly Enforcement and Regulatory update which highlighted ASIC's first discussion paper on the dynamics between public and private markets and a range of ongoing issues the corporate watchdog has dealt with over the past six months.

Read more: ASICFinancial servicesJoe LongoReports of misconduct data
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC to review RG97 to boost property supply
ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs
ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'
ASIC calls out trustees 'passing the buck' on super switching
Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA
ASIC turns spotlight on direct life sales
Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement
Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer
ASX revenues, profits increase amid scrutiny
Mercer Super sued over 'longstanding and systemic' failures

Editor's Choice

Canaccord Genuity buys Wilsons Advisory

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Canaccord Genuity Group is acquiring Wilsons Advisory as part of efforts to grow its local operations.

Insignia Financial back in the black

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After reporting a $185 million loss last year, Insignia Financial has clawed its way back to a $16.1 million profit in FY25.

Salter Brothers acquires Causeway AM

ELIZA BAVIN
Salter Brothers has acquired Causeway Asset Management saying the combined capability has already garnered interest from several investment partners.

VG1 replaces investment manager, books massive loss

KARREN VERGARA
VG1 Partners Global Investments (VG1) appointed a new investment manager after booking an operating loss of $17.6 million and delivering net portfolio returns of -3% for the last financial year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media