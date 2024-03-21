ASIC warns it can't take action on every case of misconduct

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) commissioner Alan Kirkland has admitted the regulator can't fight every battle of misconduct, but that doesn't mean it's not watching.

Speaking at the Blockchain APAC Policy Week event, Kirkland said ASIC can only regulate crypto assets and businesses to the extent they involve financial products or services.

"I want to emphasise, though, that the question as to whether a particular crypto asset or related product is a financial product will remain every bit as important if the new regime is legislated as proposed," Kirkland said.

"In the meantime, we have already begun thinking about implementation - such as our processes and guidance. This includes a number of informal discussions with some in the industry."

Kirkland said this would likely mean there will be a significant uplift in the operations of several industry participants.

"Whatever the regime, however, if you are operating a business engaged in digital assets, the onus is on you to satisfy yourself that you are operating within the law," he said.

"That is, you have the appropriate licences - and that you conduct your business in accordance with the regulatory obligations that apply at any point in time.

"Where we see misconduct, including where we assess you as needing a licence to offer a product or service, we can take action, as we have demonstrated."

However, despite issuing the warning over enforcement, Kirkland said the regulator simply cannot act on every event of misconduct in the industry.

"ASIC applies a strategic, risk-based approach to enforcement. We cannot take action in every case of misconduct. That being the case, the absence of ASIC action should not be regarded as endorsement or agreement," Kirkland said.

"Rather, we take action where we see the most serious harm - or a risk of it - and in cases most likely to send a strong message of deterrence to others."

Kirkland said regardless of the regulator's limitations, it is not afraid to pursue cases where the law might be considered "unclear".

"In our legislative and judicial system, the courts are the ultimate arbiter of these matters. This approach applies to all sectors under our regulatory remit - and is no different for crypto," Kirkland said.

"We acknowledge the potential benefits of novel financial products and services, or new ways of offering existing products and services - as long as they are developed and distributed with appropriate regard for consumers, investors, and market integrity."