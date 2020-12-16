ASIC unveils school banking program review

School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.

After engaging nearly 4000 schools (63% were primary schools) and 180,000 student accounts, ASIC found that while children do develop positive long-term savings habit, it is doubtful that the programs contribute to such behaviour.

Additionally, banks are selling such programs as a "community service" when in reality their purpose is for "commercial gain."

Providers do not effectively disclose that school banking programs are linked to a broader customer-acquisition strategy, the report found, adding that young children are vulnerable consumers and are exposed to sophisticated advertising and marketing tactics by the banks.

Interestingly, 84% of parents surveyed are satisfied with the program.

Commonwealth Bank has a significant foothold of the school banking market, attracting 3629 schools with 175,138 active accounts. Bendigo Bank comes second place with 146 schools.

In FY18, CBA paid schools $2.5 million to participate in its programs. This figure dropped to $2.1 million and $1.3 million in subsequent financial years.

CBA executive general manager of customer service network Mark Jones said the payments the bank makes to schools are not linked to the number of new bank accounts created or to the monetary amount deposited by students.

"In consideration of ASIC's feedback, to improve transparency we have published our school payments rationale on our website, including a state-by-state breakdown of contribution payments made to schools," he said.

RateCity's research director Sally Tindall is urging parents to do their homework. She said: "CBA's YouthSaver is offering a rate of just 0.80% - parents can teach their kids to do better than this by shopping around."

YouthSaver ranked 22nd in terms of the best interest-bearing accounts. CUA's Youth eSaver topped the highest-earning interest list at 2.75% p.a. while Auswide Bank offered 2.01% p.a. with its Ziggy Kids Saver.

"There are cash incentives for schools that sign students up, and it's effective marketing for CBA which get customers, sometimes for life. There must be a better way to teach our kids about money that doesn't involve kickbacks," Tindall said.

School banking programs originated from government initiatives in New South Wales in the 1880s, and other states and territories soon followed suit. CBA launched its program in 1931 when it merged with the government-owned Savings Bank of New South Wales.

ASIC has ultimately posed several questions to schools to encourage them to be more discerning about the appropriateness of the programs.

One of which is to ask: "Does the school banking program provider clearly outline why it is in their interest to offer the school banking program and what they have to gain?"

Another is: "Have you considered the impact of any incentives associated with the implementation of a school banking program?"