NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC to wind up PE Capital
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:39PM

ASIC has taken action to wind up PE Capital Funds Management and its managed investment schemes.

The regulator is alleging that PE Capital operated unregistered managed investment schemes including the PE Capital Property Development Fund, PE Capital Asia Wholesale Diversified Income Fund and PE Capital Asia Wholesale Opportunities Fund.

According to ASIC, PE Capital issued interests in the unregistered schemes without an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) or a valid authorisation from an AFSL holder.

The claim says PE Capital held itself out as being a corporate authorised representative with the authority to issue information memorandums for unregistered schemes and special purpose vehicle trusts.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

On top of that, ASIC claims PE Capital made misleading and deceptive statements in product disclosure statements.

ASIC wants the Federal Court to wind up PE Capital and its unregistered schemes and obtain declarations that the company acted in contravention of the Corporations Act.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

ASIC's investigation into PE Capital is ongoing.

PE Capital is based in Victoria. Several investors have warned online that they lost money or haven't received promised payments since 2018.

PE Capital was the responsible entity for Endeavour, which was placed into liquidation by ASIC in 2019.

Martyn Barnes was the chair of PE Capital. His LinkedIn now claims he is based in Dubai and is the managing director of Barnes Capital. There is no mention of PE Capital on his profile.

Simon Day is the chief executive of PE Capital. He worked in corporate finance at PwC and was a partner in mergers and acquisitions at Deloitte earlier in his career.

Read more: ASICPE Capital Funds ManagementPE Capital AsiaBarnes CapitalDeloitteDiversified Income FundEndeavourFederal CourtMartyn BarnesOpportunities FundPE Capital Property Development FundSimon Day
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC appoints new chair, deputy chair
Managed funds coped with COVID-19: ASIC
Government opens consultation on key advice reforms
ASIC issues warnings on investment scams
ASIC cracks down on investment guru
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
Westpac to face court over insider trading
ASIC opens breach reporting consultation
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
ASIC not recommending general advice change
Editor's Choice
Fidelity head of institutional exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.
Jarden gets market participant licence
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.