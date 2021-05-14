ASIC to wind up PE Capital

ASIC has taken action to wind up PE Capital Funds Management and its managed investment schemes.

The regulator is alleging that PE Capital operated unregistered managed investment schemes including the PE Capital Property Development Fund, PE Capital Asia Wholesale Diversified Income Fund and PE Capital Asia Wholesale Opportunities Fund.

According to ASIC, PE Capital issued interests in the unregistered schemes without an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) or a valid authorisation from an AFSL holder.

The claim says PE Capital held itself out as being a corporate authorised representative with the authority to issue information memorandums for unregistered schemes and special purpose vehicle trusts.

On top of that, ASIC claims PE Capital made misleading and deceptive statements in product disclosure statements.

ASIC wants the Federal Court to wind up PE Capital and its unregistered schemes and obtain declarations that the company acted in contravention of the Corporations Act.

ASIC's investigation into PE Capital is ongoing.

PE Capital is based in Victoria. Several investors have warned online that they lost money or haven't received promised payments since 2018.

PE Capital was the responsible entity for Endeavour, which was placed into liquidation by ASIC in 2019.

Martyn Barnes was the chair of PE Capital. His LinkedIn now claims he is based in Dubai and is the managing director of Barnes Capital. There is no mention of PE Capital on his profile.

Simon Day is the chief executive of PE Capital. He worked in corporate finance at PwC and was a partner in mergers and acquisitions at Deloitte earlier in his career.