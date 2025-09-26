Newspaper icon
ASIC to release IDR and reportable situations data

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   11:59AM

ASIC has outlined its approach to publishing two public-facing dashboards containing Internal Dispute Resolution (IDR) and Reportable Situations (RS) data.

ASIC said the approach was determined following consideration of 47 submissions received in response to CP 383 Reportable situations and internal dispute resolution data publication.

ASIC will proceed with plans to publish IDR data at firm-level but said after "careful consideration" of feedback it received, has decided not to proceed with its initial proposal to publish firm-level RS data. ASIC will instead publish aggregate-level RS data.

"In making this decision about the RS publication, ASIC sought to balance the benefits of firm-level transparency against concerns around the maturity of the RS regime, particularly following recent changes to firms' reporting obligations," ASIC said.

"While proceeding with plans to publish firm-level IDR data, ASIC has made key changes to how the data will be presented, including around complainant privacy, data comparisons, and explanatory material to support contextualisation."

ASIC said its approach to the IDR dashboard publication supports the purpose of the IDR reforms to enhance accountability and transparency, drive firms to improve their practices, and provide valuable information to customers.

The regulator said this approach aligns with and will complement the existing publication of firm-level external dispute resolution (EDR) data by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

ASIC is set to publish the RS dashboard in October, in line with legislative requirements, with the IDR dashboard to be published later this year.

