Regulatory

ASIC to ease hardline stance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 27 AUG 2021   12:04PM

The federal government is expecting ASIC to tone down its regulatory powers even though the Hayne Royal Commission exposed its ineffectiveness at enforcing corporate law.

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg overnight released a new set of expectations and mandates for the corporate regulator.

In the Statement of Expectations, Frydenberg said he expects ASIC to "minimise the costs and burdens of regulatory requirements for regulated entities and consumers".

ASIC must ensure that its guidance is "not unduly prescriptive" and that it does not limit businesses' discretion and flexibility to operate in the manner they see fit while still complying with the law.

This is a far cry from the 2018 financial services Royal Commission, which exposed ASIC as a toothless tiger that preferred to negotiate fines with big organisations over long lunches rather than pursue court or criminal action.

Another fallout from ASIC's appearance at the Royal Commission led to  deputy chair Peter Kell resigning after seven years.

Frydenberg added that: "The government also expects ASIC to act independently in its regulatory functions, including enforcement actions, supervisory activities and licensing decisions."

In response, ASIC said it will identify and pursue ways to "maintain and improve the fair and efficient operation of capital markets and the corporate sector, to facilitate business investment and confident participation by investors in the financial system".

As well as find opportunities to continuously "improve our performance, including, through the work of a purpose-specific unit, to change the way we administer the law to minimise the costs and burdens of regulatory requirements for our regulated population and consumers".

In its recently released 2025 Corporate Plan, ASIC flagged it will take a tougher stance on protecting retail investors.

For example, it will target social media advice and influence on retail investment decisions.

ASIC said it will expand monitoring of social media platforms and moderators to facilitate early detection of unlicensed advice and research, and engage with providers to drive behavioural change, monitor unlicensed activity, and educate retail investors.

It will also target the marketing of managed investment funds by monitoring  traditional and digital media using search terms that are likely to appeal to retail investors.

