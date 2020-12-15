ASIC takes action on Union Standard

ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings against brokerage firm Union Standard International Group and its affiliates.

The corporate regulator has taken action against the Sydney-based retail over-the-counter derivatives issuer and its former corporate authorised representatives, Maxi EFX Global (EuropeFX) and BrightAU Capital (TradeFred which went into liquidation on March 10), in the Federal Court.

ASIC alleges Union Standard breached a number of regulations. Among them were providing personal advice without a licence and making false or misleading claims about the level of risk undertaken and the profits which clients could generate.

Union Standard also traded in margin FX products to clients in China in circumstances, the watchdog claimed, it was illegal for Chinese residents to deal or trade in those foreign exchange contracts.

ASIC alleged Union Standard's conduct placed its China-based clients at risk of contravening Chinese law, exposing them to potential administrative and criminal penalties.

In December 2019, ASIC obtained asset restraint orders in the Federal Court against EuropeFX and TradeFred to protect customers' funds while an investigation was underway.

Union Standard gave an undertaking to the court to keep specified monetary amounts in a separate bank account.

In July, ASIC suspended Union Standard's AFSL and two months later cancelled it.

In the same month, BRI Ferrier was appointed as administrator. Liquidators were appointed on September 3.

Shay Zakhaim was the chief executive of Union Standard, which traded as USGFX, until July when the firm went under.