NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC takes action on Union Standard
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:48PM

ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings against brokerage firm Union Standard International Group and its affiliates.

The corporate regulator has taken action against the Sydney-based retail over-the-counter derivatives issuer and its former corporate authorised representatives, Maxi EFX Global (EuropeFX) and BrightAU Capital (TradeFred which went into liquidation on March 10), in the Federal Court.

ASIC alleges Union Standard breached a number of regulations. Among them were providing personal advice without a licence and making false or misleading claims about the level of risk undertaken and the profits which clients could generate.

Union Standard also traded in margin FX products to clients in China in circumstances, the watchdog claimed, it was illegal for Chinese residents to deal or trade in those foreign exchange contracts.

ASIC alleged Union Standard's conduct placed its China-based clients at risk of contravening Chinese law, exposing them to potential administrative and criminal penalties.

In December 2019, ASIC obtained asset restraint orders in the Federal Court against EuropeFX and TradeFred to protect customers' funds while an investigation was underway.

Union Standard gave an undertaking to the court to keep specified monetary amounts in a separate bank account.

In July, ASIC suspended Union Standard's AFSL and two months later cancelled it.

In the same month, BRI Ferrier was appointed as administrator. Liquidators were appointed on September 3.

Shay Zakhaim was the chief executive of Union Standard, which traded as USGFX, until July when the firm went under.

Read more: ASICUnion Standard International GroupFederal CourtChinaEuropeFXBrightAU Capital TradeFredBRI FerrierMaxi EFX GlobalShay ZakhaimUSGFX
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
WTW calls for more investment in China
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
Chief economist update: East and west at crossroads
ASIC explores value for money in default group insurance
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
Clive Palmer ramps up calls for Shipton's head
ASIC to improve default insurance
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC defers portfolio holdings disclosure deadline
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
QIC hires investment director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The $54 billion fund manager has hired from Cambridge Associates to add an investment director to its global private capital team.
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The financial services and superannuation regulators have expressed their expectations to trustees on the new member outcomes, and product design and distribution obligations.
New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PntKAUqE