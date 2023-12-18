ASIC takes action on EverBlu, director

ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against Adam Blumenthal, the director of investment bank EverBlu Capital, for alleged market rigging and failing in his duties as a director to manage conflicts of interest.

The case will also look at Blumenthal's duties as a director of ASX-listed Creso Pharma (now Melodiol Global Health). The proceeding, due to take place in the Federal Court, seeks orders to disqualify Blumenthal from managing corporations for five years and impose a pecuniary penalty.

ASIC alleged that he facilitated loans from his private company Anglo Menda to lend funds to EverBlu clients, in breach of EverBlu's personal dealing policy, to trade in Creso shares.

This included lending Tyson Scholz or the ASX Wolf, a former finfluencer and EverBlu client, more than $7 million and another client more than $5 million.

In April, the Federal Court permanently banned Scholz from running an online share trading and training business, which was unlicensed.

Blumenthal appeared to have engaged Scholz and the unnamed party to provide marketing and promotional services for Creso. That partnership is said to have paid Scholz over $2 million and the other party some $1.2 million.

This intended to represent to the market that there were more individual bidders for Creso shares than existed to create, or cause the creation of, a false or misleading appearance with respect to the market for Creso shares on the ASX, the regulator said.

Further, between 18 March and 15 November 2021, ASIC believes that EverBlu breached its AFSL obligations by failing to properly follow procedures and put in place adequate controls relating to the receipt and execution of client orders; use of its suspense account; maintenance of records; and management of conflicts of interest.

ASIC has already accepted a court enforceable undertaking from Blumenthal and EverBlue.

This means that he will not be involved in financial services for five years and will undertake training prior to re-entering the industry.

"Under the terms of the court enforceable undertaking, EverBlu admits breaching its obligations to act honestly, efficiently and fairly and will cease offering any financial services to new clients and apply for cancellation of its AFS Licence within eight weeks," ASIC said.

The first case management hearing is yet to be announced by the court.