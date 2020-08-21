ASIC takes action against RI Advice

ASIC has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against RI Advice for failing to have adequate cyber security systems.

ASIC said its action is in response to a number of alleged cyber security breaches through authorised representatives of RI Advice.

One of those alleged incidents was at Frontier Financial Group, a trustee for the Frontier Trust, from December 2017 to May 2018.

RI Advice was previously owned by ANZ but became a wholly owned subsidiary of IOOF in 2018.

ASIC alleges that Frontier was subject to a "brute force" attack whereby a malicious user successfully gained remote access to Frontier's server and spent more than 155 hours logged into the server, which contained sensitive client information including identification documents.

The regulator also alleges RI Advice failed to implement adequate policies, systems and resources to manage cyber security risk.

ASIC is seeking declarations that RI Advice contravened provisions of the Corporations Act, orders that RI Advice pay a civil penalty and compliance orders so that the group will have to implement appropriate cyber risk management.

ASIC named Anthony Hilsley, a financial adviser at Superannuation Advisory Service trading as Wise Financial Planning, in its concise statement. The regulator alleges RI Advice was informed in 2016 that Wise Financial Planning's main reception computer was hacked by ransomware which encrypted files and made them inaccessible.

John Leslie Walker, a financial adviser at RetireInvest, was also named. RI Advice was informed in 2017 that its Circular Quay local network was hacked through a remote access port - impacting approximately 226 client groups.

Also in 2017, the regulator alleges an unknown malicious agent gained access to Frontier Financial Group's file server.

"The malicious agent spent more than 155 hours logged into the server, which contained sensitive client information including identification documents. FFG did not detect the FFG breach until 16 April 2018, more than three months after it had commenced," ASIC said.

In 2018, ASIC said RI Advice became aware of a cyber security incident involving Sandra Miller and Financial Lifestyle Partners. RI Advice was informed that an unknown party had gained access to Miller's email and used the account to request a bookkeeper transfer funds to a Turkish bank account. This was found to likely have been caused by Trojan malware installed on Miller's laptop.