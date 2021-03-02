ASIC takes action against Rest

The corporate regulator has commenced civil proceedings against the industry superannuation fund for misleading and deceiving members in relation to switching super funds.

ASIC has taken Federal Court action against Rest for false or misleading representations made about members' ability to transfer their superannuation out of the fund.

The regulator alleges that between at least 2 March 2015 and 2 May 2018, Rest made representations orally, in writing, in publications and standard forms provided to members that discouraged, delayed or prevented members from transferring some or all of their retirement savings to other super funds.

Super funds are obligated to process rollovers within three days under legislation introduced in 2013.

ASIC claims Rest members were denied their lawful rights to super portability and choice of fund, which in turn caused financial loss. It also meant Rest retained greater funds under management than it otherwise would have. ASIC alleges Rest retained about $14.8 million from 1143 members whose rollover requests were refused or only allowed in part.

The fund also significantly increased its FUM from those and other members whose employers continued to make contributions on their behalf, and members who transferred from other super funds into their Rest account after being told they couldn't leave Rest, ASIC said.

"The impact on some individuals was substantial, including emotional distress and confusion," ASIC said.

ASIC alleges the fund made representations that members who were considering transferring their super were required to keep a minimum balance of $5000 with Rest if they remained employed by the employer making contributions to Rest on their behalf. According to Federal Court documents, this representation was made in writing in the Rest Members Guide used between October 2014 and February 2017.

It also alleges Rest made representations that members needed a declaration from their employer - if the employer was willing to contribute to another fund - stating either the date they'd stop contributing or confirming the member's 'choice of fund rights'. This representation was apparently made in writing on no less than 31,882 times to Determination Members.

ASIC also alleges the fund led members to believe that if they were no longer employed by their Rest employer that they must provide a separation certificate or confirmation of terminated employment from the employer before they could transfer their full balance out.

In a statement the super fund said it is disappointed with ASIC's decision to launch legal action over a matter that was self-reported by the fund and for which members are being remediated.

The fund said the proceedings relate to an internal business process that was in place until May 2018 that required some members to provide an employment termination date or separation certificate when attempting to transfer funds.

"As a profit-to-member fund, Rest has the best financial interests of members at our core," the fund said.

The regulator is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and other orders, including that Rest communicate what happened to every current and former member during the period via email; an advertisement in The Australian, Australian Financial Review and one daily newspaper in each state and territory on a weekday and on the following Saturday as agreed with ASIC; and that Rest pay ASIC's costs.

The first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled.