General
ASIC suspends RE licence
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 8 FEB 2021   12:23PM

The corporate regulator has suspended the AFSL of a responsible entity that oversees a property and mortgage fund for breaching several compliance and reporting obligations.

The licence of Queensland-based financial services provider Investors Exchange Limited (IEL) has been suspended for six weeks, effective January 15.

IEL is the responsible entity of Investors Exchange Fund, a property fund, and Investors Exchange Investment Fund, a mortgage fund. It previously operated Dean Capital Property Trust No. 1.

IEL failed to lodge several annual financial statements for the financial years ending 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

For the Investors Exchange Investment Fund, it failed to lodge auditor compliance reports by requisite dates in 2014 and 2016. For both funds, it failed to lodge the report for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

For the property trust, it failed to comply with the compliance plan in 2012.

In 2019, ASIC issued a stop order for a PDS issued for the Investors Exchange Craft Brewery Investment #1, a class of interests in the Investors Exchange Investment Fund, concerned it did not adequately disclose risks and conflicts of interests, and other important information.

IEL is led by chief executive Glenn Griffin, director of funds adviser and funds developer Charles Turner Morris, and Rodney Holt.

While its licence is suspended, ASIC said IEL cannot issue new interests in the two funds and is forbidden to grant any further security over the existing assets.

IEL will not be able to offer redemption of interests in the funds unless this is offered equally to all members.

ASIC said IEL has the right to appeal its decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

