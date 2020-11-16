NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC sounds the alarm on buy-now-pay-later
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   12:45PM

One in five users of buy-now-pay-later services are missing payments, as the industry almost doubles its lending, according to ASIC's latest review of the sector.

The sector tallied up $43 million in revenue from missed payments in FY19, rising 38% over the previous financial year.

"Buy now pay later arrangements are clearly popular as a payment method. While working for the majority of users, some consumers are suffering harm," ASIC said in a statement.

"There are regulatory changes coming that will impact the industry, with the design and distribution obligations coming into effect in October 2021," it said adding it expects the industry to develop a code that provides good consumer outcomes across the diverse range of business models operating in the industry.

The sector, which includes companies like AfterPay and ZipPay, has shown explosive growth since 2016.

Many of its users are young ASIC found 60% are 18 to 34 years old. Two in five users earn less than $40,000 a year and of these, 40% are students or work part-time.

ASIC says it had influenced spending habits of some cohorts, including over commitment to risk.

It found more than half the users are spending more, one in six had delayed other bills or borrowed additional money, and outstanding balances at end of FY18 stood at $1 billion.

